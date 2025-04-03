Jacks Agree to Deal with 18-Year-Old Defender Javen Romero

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of defender Javen Romero. Romero last played for Liga MX side Guadalajara on their U-23 academy team.

"Romero is another young player we believe can mature into a top pro - his passing from central defense is very composed for a player his age - he has a complete range of passing and finds the best options," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. "In addition, he plays with a confidence which belies his 18 years and is powerful physically to match up with the league's strikers."

Romero played in five games with Guadalajara's U-23's in the 2024-25 season, totaling 416 minutes.

Prior to joining Guadalajara, Romero played for LAFC 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, appearing in 25 games across two seasons and playing 1,552 minutes. By virtue of being in the LAFC system, Romero also started in two games for the LAFC first team during their US Open Cup run in the 2022-23 season.

A dual citizen of Mexico and the United States, Romero has made 24 appearances for the Mexican U-17 national team since 2022.

