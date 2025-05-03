Charleston Battery vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







00:00:00 - by Charleston Battery 00:00:25 - by Hartford Athletic 00:00:32 - Kick Off by Charleston Battery 00:00:43 - Goal by Jordan Scarlett 00:01:13 - Shot by Juan Torres 00:01:23 - Pass by Cal Jennings 00:01:28 - Penalty Received by Matt Myers 00:01:55 - Goal by Cal Jennings 00:02:19 - Shot by Juan Torres 00:02:35 - Goal by Juan Torres 00:03:20 - End Period by Hartford Athletic 00:03:34 - Start Period by Hartford Athletic 00:03:45 - Shot by Matt Myers 00:03:57 - Goal by Houssou Landry 00:04:51 - Penalty Received by Sebastian Anderson 00:05:16 - Goal by Michee Ngalina 00:05:47 - Shot by Cal Jennings 00:06:08 - Goal by Adrián Diz 00:06:40 - Shot by Aaron Molloy 00:06:54 - Pass by Antony Siaha 00:07:00 - Shot by Rubio Rubín 00:07:31 - Pass by Sebastian Anderson 00:07:36 - Shot by Deshane Beckford 00:07:45 - End Match by Charleston Battery

