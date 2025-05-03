Charleston Battery vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Juan David Torres scored a pair of goals and notched an assist to lead the Charleston Battery to a 4-2 victory against Hartford Athletic at Patriots Point as Cal Jennings scored his sixth goal of the season and Houssou Landry also found the net for the hosts.

