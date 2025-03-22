Cats End Cinderella Season with 15th Straight Victory

March 22, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Moncton Wildcats capped off their most successful regular season in franchise history, edging the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6-5 in overtime for their 15th win in a row.

Alex Mercier scored the OT winner at 1:07 of overtime after the Titan forced the extra frame with a dramatic powerplay goal with one second left in regulation time.

Etienne Morin scored his 14th goal and added two assists. Morin tied James Sanford for career goals by a Wildcats defenseman with 55. Other Cats goals to Markus Vidicek (38th) Preston Lounsbury (17th) Pier-Étienne Cloutier (5th) and Gabe Smith (20th).

Rudy Guimond posted the win to extend his undefeated record to 16-0, making 24 saves.

Moncton finishes the season with a 53-9-2-0 record for a record 108 points.

The Wildcats now prepare for next weekend's opening round of the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Playoffs against the Quebec Remparts Friday and Saturday at the Avenir Centre, both at 7pm. The Titan open the playoffs against the Chicoutimi Sagueneens.

Catch all the action on CHL TV and the Cats Radio Network - INSPIRE 105.1 FM with Marty Kingston.

