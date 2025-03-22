Mooseheads Fall in a Shootout in Final Game

March 22, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Halifax Mooseheads finished the season on Saturday afternoon with a 3-2 shootout loss to the visiting Charlottetown Islanders in front of more than 9,500 fans at Scotiabank Centre. Liam Kilfoil forced overtime with a late goal in regulation while Callum Aucoin had the other Moose tally.

Jude Herron and Will Shields each scored third period goals for Charlottetown while the Isles had the only two goals of the shootout to secure their 30th win of the season.

Graduating players Brady Schultz, Braeden MacPhee and Jacob Steinman were honoured by the Mooseheads in a pregame ceremony which included video presentations and framed prints for each player who were accompanied by their family members at centre ice.

Schultz and MacPhee each picked up assists in their final career regular season games, while Steinman was rested ahead of the playoffs. Rookie Nick Cirka made the start for the Herd and played well in the loss with 27 saves.

Halifax now awaits the result of the Gatineau vs Drummondville game to determine who their first round opponent will be. The Olympiques held a 4-0 lead at the time this story was published and would finish ahead of the Mooseheads with two points which would mean Halifax would meet Drummondville, the number one seed in the West, in Round One. Anything other than two points from Gatineau would mean a Halifax vs Rouyn Noranda series. Details will be released as soon as possible.

Playoff tickets go on sale for the General Public this Tuesday morning at 11am at Ticketmaster.ca

