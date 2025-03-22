Eagles Finish Regular Season with Win in Saint John

March 22, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A Cam Squires hat trick led the Eagles to rally from down 2-0 and top the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-3 in the final game of the regular season in Saint John on Saturday. With the hat trick, Squires ties Kyle Farrell for third place in most goals by an Eagles player in a QMJHL career with 103.

- Tomas Lavoie scored and added an assist for the Eagles, Jacob Newcombe added three assists, Joey Henneberry had two assists and Cole Burbidge scored a short handed goal for the Eagles.

- Jakub Milota picked up the win, stopping 34 of 37 shots. Eric Young took the loss, stopping 41 of 46.

- With Saint John eliminated from playoff contention, this afternoon's game was the final QMJHL game for Sea Dogs' overage defensemen Nate Tivey & Matteo Mann.

Following a ceremony honouring their 20 year olds, Saint John came out firing and built up a 2-0 lead before the nine minute mark. After an Olivier Groulx shot snuck by Milota, Newcombe was sent to the penalty box and the Sea Dogs cashed in- Wiliam Yared on a rebound from the side of the net. While the Eagles carried the play in the last half of the period, the scored remained 2-0 at the first intermission.

The second period would be a different story- Squires starting the comeback with the Eagles' first goal at the 5:34 mark. And then 38 seconds later, it was a tie game when a point shot from Tomas Lavoie made its way by Young to tie the game.

Burbidge's goal came past the halfway mark of the third period, using speed to come through the neutral zone, coming in alone and getting a rebound to make it 3-2. And then Squires finished the scoring for the period, converting a pass from Newcombe for his second of the night.

Squires completed his hat trick past the halfway mark of the third period, scoring from the side of the net to make it 5-2. Saint John pushed in the final five minutes, with Groulx's second of the night closing the gap to 5-3. In the final three minutes, Young was pulled for an extra attacker but Saint John could get no closer as the Eagles skated to a 5-3 victory.

The Eagles will be next in action when they visit the Baie-Comeau Drakkar for game one in the opening round of the QMJHL playoffs. Stay tuned to all Cape Breton Eagles social media channels for scheduling information and broadcast details. All playoffs games will be available for purchase on https://watch.chl.ca/qmjhl_chl and can also be heard live on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Nate Tivey (Saint John) 1 assist, 2 shots

2. Matteo Mann (Saint John) 5 shots

3. Olivier Groulx (Saint John) 2 goals

Scratches For Cape Breton: Nathan Plouffe (injury), Logan Quinn (injury), Lucas Romeo (injury), Carson Griffin (suspension)

Scratches For Saint John: Dylan Krayer (injury), Tyler Peddle (injury), Darien Reynolds (injury), Egan Beveridge (injury), Ben Cross (suspension)

Final Shots On Goal: 46-37 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/2

Saint John Power Play: 1/4

