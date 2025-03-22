Islanders Cap off Regular Season with Thrilling Shootout Win in Halifax

March 22, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders wrapped up their regular season on a high note, defeating the Halifax Mooseheads 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday afternoon.

With both teams already locked into their playoff spots, the game was about momentum and pride, and the Isles came out on top in dramatic fashion.

Slow Start, Strong Finish

The 1st period saw a chippy and defensive battle, with Halifax striking first.

Callum Aucoin found the back of the net on a breakaway with 6:24 left in the opening frame, giving the Mooseheads a 1-0 lead.

The Islanders, missing key players like Ross Campbell, Jonathan Lanza, Mathis Valente, and Anthony Flanagan, struggled to generate offense early, trailing 9-7 in shots after 20 minutes.

Despite another slow start in the 2nd period, Charlottetown's penalty kill remained strong, shutting down multiple Halifax power plays.

The Isles' first power play came late in the period after Shawn Carrier was called for delay of game, but they couldn't capitalize. The score remained 1-0 after 40 minutes, with shots tied 15-15.

Islanders Storm Back in the 3rd

The final period of the regular season started with a controversial string of penalties, but the Isles eventually got a break when Callum Aucoin was called for delay of game.

On the ensuing power play, Jude Herron blasted a shot past Nicolas Cirka to tie the game 1-1 with 9:43 remaining.

Charlottetown kept pressing, and just minutes later, Will Shields fired a perfect shot to give the Isles a 2-1 lead with 7:15 to go.

The Isles had all the momentum and looked to close things out, but Halifax had one last push. With their goalie pulled, Liam Kilfoil netted the equalizer with a minute left, forcing overtime.

Shootout Magic

A tense overtime period saw chances at both ends, but Donald Hickey and Nicolas Cirka stood tall.

The game headed to a shootout, where Matt Butler and Pavel Simek found the back of the net for the Isles. On the other end, Hickey shut the door, securing the 3-2 victory for Charlottetown.

With the regular season now in the books, the Islanders will shift their focus to the playoffs, where they'll take on the Memorial Cup host Rimouski Océanic in the first round.

The Isles head into the postseason with momentum and confidence after an impressive comeback win to cap off the regular season.

