Playoffs: First Round Schedule Set

March 22, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)







The 2024-2025 QMJHL regular season ended tonight. Here's the complete schedule for the first round of the playoffs, which kicks off on Thursday night.Western Conference1- Drummondville Voltigeurs vs 8- Halifax Mooseheads (crossover)FRI 2025-03-28 19:00 Halifax @ DrummondvilleSAT 2025-03-29 19:00 Halifax @ DrummondvilleTUE 2025-04-01 19:00 Drummondville @ HalifaxWED 2025-04-02 19:00 Drummondville @ HalifaxFRI 2025-04-04 19:00 * Drummondville @ HalifaxMON 2025-04-07 19:00 * Halifax @ DrummondvilleTUE 2025-04-08 19:00 * Halifax @ Drummondville2- Rouyn-Noranda Huskies vs 7- Gatineau OlympiquesFRI 2025-03-28 19:00 Gatineau @ Rouyn-NorandaSAT 2025-03-29 16:00 Gatineau @ Rouyn-NorandaTUE 2025-04-01 19:00 Rouyn-Noranda @ GatineauWED 2025-04-02 19:00 Rouyn-Noranda @ GatineauFRI 2025-04-04 19:00 * Gatineau @ Rouyn-NorandaSUN 2025-04-06 15:00 * Rouyn-Noranda @ GatineauTUE 2025-04-08 19:00 * Gatineau @ Rouyn-Noranda3- Shawinigan Cataractes vs 6- Val-d'Or ForeursFRI 2025-03-28 19:00 Val-d'Or @ ShawiniganSAT 2025-03-29 16:00 Val-d'Or @ ShawiniganTUE 2025-04-01 19:00 Shawinigan @ Val-d'OrWED 2025-04-02 19:00 Shawinigan @ Val-d'OrFRI 2025-04-04 19:00 * Shawinigan @ Val-d'OrMON 2025-04-07 19:00 * Val-d'Or @ ShawiniganTUE 2025-04-08 19:00 * Val-d'Or @ Shawinigan4- Blainville-Boisbriand Armada vs 5- Sherbrooke PhoenixTHU 2025-03-27 19:00 Sherbrooke @ Blainville-BoisbriandFRI 2025-03-28 19:30 Sherbrooke @ Blainville-BoisbriandTUE 2025-04-01 19:00 Blainville-Boisbriand @ SherbrookeWED 2025-04-02 19:00 Blainville-Boisbriand @ SherbrookeFRI 2025-04-04 19:30 * Sherbrooke @ Blainville-BoisbriandSUN 2025-04-06 15:00 * Blainville-Boisbriand @ SherbrookeTUE 2025-04-08 19:00 * Sherbrooke @ Blainville-BoisbriandWestern Conference1- Wildcats de Moncton vs 8- Québec RempartsFRI 2025-03-28 19:00 Québec @ MonctonSAT 2025-03-29 19:00 Québec @ MonctonTUE 2025-04-01 19:00 Moncton @ QuébecWED 2025-04-02 19:00 Moncton @ QuébecFRI 2025-04-04 19:00 * Moncton @ QuébecMON 2025-04-07 19:00 * Québec @ MonctonTUE 2025-04-08 19:00 * Québec @ Moncton2- Rimouski Océanic vs 7- Charlottetown IslandersFRI 2025-03-28 19:00 Charlottetown @ RimouskiSAT 2025-03-29 16:00 Charlottetown @ RimouskiTUE 2025-04-01 19:00 Rimouski @ CharlottetownWED 2025-04-02 19:00 Rimouski @ CharlottetownFRI 2025-04-04 19:00 * Rimouski @ CharlottetownMON 2025-04-07 19:00 * Charlottetown @ RimouskiTUE 2025-04-08 19:00 * Charlottetown @ Rimouski3- Chicoutimi Saguenéens vs 6- Acadie-Bathurst TitanFRI 2025-03-28 19:00 Acadie-Bathurst @ ChicoutimiSAT 2025-03-29 19:00 Acadie-Bathurst @ ChicoutimiTUE 2025-04-01 19:00 Chicoutimi @ Acadie-BathurstWED 2025-04-02 19:00 Chicoutimi @ Acadie-BathurstFRI 2025-04-04 19:00 * Chicoutimi @ Acadie-BathurstMON 2025-04-07 19:00 * Acadie-Bathurst @ ChicoutimiTUE 2025-04-08 19:00 * Acadie-Bathurst @ Chicoutimi4- Baie-Comeau Drakkar vs 5- Cape Breton EaglesFRI 2025-03-28 19:00 Cape Breton @ Baie-ComeauSAT 2025-03-29 16:00 Cape Breton @ Baie-ComeauTUE 2025-04-01 19:00 Baie-Comeau @ Cape BretonWED 2025-04-02 19:00 Baie-Comeau @ Cape BretonFRI 2025-04-04 19:00 * Baie-Comeau @ Cape BretonMON 2025-04-07 19:00 * Cape Breton @ Baie-ComeauTUE 2025-04-08 19:00 * Cape Breton @ Baie-Comeau*if necessary

