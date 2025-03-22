Playoffs: First Round Schedule Set
March 22, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
The 2024-2025 QMJHL regular season ended tonight. Here's the complete schedule for the first round of the playoffs, which kicks off on Thursday night.
Western Conference
1- Drummondville Voltigeurs vs 8- Halifax Mooseheads (crossover)
FRI 2025-03-28 19:00 Halifax @ Drummondville
SAT 2025-03-29 19:00 Halifax @ Drummondville
TUE 2025-04-01 19:00 Drummondville @ Halifax
WED 2025-04-02 19:00 Drummondville @ Halifax
FRI 2025-04-04 19:00 * Drummondville @ Halifax
MON 2025-04-07 19:00 * Halifax @ Drummondville
TUE 2025-04-08 19:00 * Halifax @ Drummondville
2- Rouyn-Noranda Huskies vs 7- Gatineau Olympiques
FRI 2025-03-28 19:00 Gatineau @ Rouyn-Noranda
SAT 2025-03-29 16:00 Gatineau @ Rouyn-Noranda
TUE 2025-04-01 19:00 Rouyn-Noranda @ Gatineau
WED 2025-04-02 19:00 Rouyn-Noranda @ Gatineau
FRI 2025-04-04 19:00 * Gatineau @ Rouyn-Noranda
SUN 2025-04-06 15:00 * Rouyn-Noranda @ Gatineau
TUE 2025-04-08 19:00 * Gatineau @ Rouyn-Noranda
3- Shawinigan Cataractes vs 6- Val-d'Or Foreurs
FRI 2025-03-28 19:00 Val-d'Or @ Shawinigan
SAT 2025-03-29 16:00 Val-d'Or @ Shawinigan
TUE 2025-04-01 19:00 Shawinigan @ Val-d'Or
WED 2025-04-02 19:00 Shawinigan @ Val-d'Or
FRI 2025-04-04 19:00 * Shawinigan @ Val-d'Or
MON 2025-04-07 19:00 * Val-d'Or @ Shawinigan
TUE 2025-04-08 19:00 * Val-d'Or @ Shawinigan
4- Blainville-Boisbriand Armada vs 5- Sherbrooke Phoenix
THU 2025-03-27 19:00 Sherbrooke @ Blainville-Boisbriand
FRI 2025-03-28 19:30 Sherbrooke @ Blainville-Boisbriand
TUE 2025-04-01 19:00 Blainville-Boisbriand @ Sherbrooke
WED 2025-04-02 19:00 Blainville-Boisbriand @ Sherbrooke
FRI 2025-04-04 19:30 * Sherbrooke @ Blainville-Boisbriand
SUN 2025-04-06 15:00 * Blainville-Boisbriand @ Sherbrooke
TUE 2025-04-08 19:00 * Sherbrooke @ Blainville-Boisbriand
Western Conference
1- Wildcats de Moncton vs 8- Québec Remparts
FRI 2025-03-28 19:00 Québec @ Moncton
SAT 2025-03-29 19:00 Québec @ Moncton
TUE 2025-04-01 19:00 Moncton @ Québec
WED 2025-04-02 19:00 Moncton @ Québec
FRI 2025-04-04 19:00 * Moncton @ Québec
MON 2025-04-07 19:00 * Québec @ Moncton
TUE 2025-04-08 19:00 * Québec @ Moncton
2- Rimouski Océanic vs 7- Charlottetown Islanders
FRI 2025-03-28 19:00 Charlottetown @ Rimouski
SAT 2025-03-29 16:00 Charlottetown @ Rimouski
TUE 2025-04-01 19:00 Rimouski @ Charlottetown
WED 2025-04-02 19:00 Rimouski @ Charlottetown
FRI 2025-04-04 19:00 * Rimouski @ Charlottetown
MON 2025-04-07 19:00 * Charlottetown @ Rimouski
TUE 2025-04-08 19:00 * Charlottetown @ Rimouski
3- Chicoutimi Saguenéens vs 6- Acadie-Bathurst Titan
FRI 2025-03-28 19:00 Acadie-Bathurst @ Chicoutimi
SAT 2025-03-29 19:00 Acadie-Bathurst @ Chicoutimi
TUE 2025-04-01 19:00 Chicoutimi @ Acadie-Bathurst
WED 2025-04-02 19:00 Chicoutimi @ Acadie-Bathurst
FRI 2025-04-04 19:00 * Chicoutimi @ Acadie-Bathurst
MON 2025-04-07 19:00 * Acadie-Bathurst @ Chicoutimi
TUE 2025-04-08 19:00 * Acadie-Bathurst @ Chicoutimi
4- Baie-Comeau Drakkar vs 5- Cape Breton Eagles
FRI 2025-03-28 19:00 Cape Breton @ Baie-Comeau
SAT 2025-03-29 16:00 Cape Breton @ Baie-Comeau
TUE 2025-04-01 19:00 Baie-Comeau @ Cape Breton
WED 2025-04-02 19:00 Baie-Comeau @ Cape Breton
FRI 2025-04-04 19:00 * Baie-Comeau @ Cape Breton
MON 2025-04-07 19:00 * Cape Breton @ Baie-Comeau
TUE 2025-04-08 19:00 * Cape Breton @ Baie-Comeau
*if necessary
