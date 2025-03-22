Round 1 Playoff Schedule Set vs Drakkar

March 22, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will face off with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the first round of the 2025 QMJHL Playoffs beginning this Friday, March 28 in Baie-Comeau.

Games three, four and five if necessary will take place at Centre 200 in Sydney on Tuesday April 1, Wednesday April 2 and Friday April 4 at 7:00 PM.

TICKETS will become available on TicketMaster or at the Centre 200 box office beginning Tuesday, March 25 at 11:00 AM.

Tickets sold quickly last year so be sure to be ready Tuesday at 11:00 AM!

