Round 1 Playoff Schedule Set vs Drakkar
March 22, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Cape Breton Eagles News Release
The Cape Breton Eagles will face off with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the first round of the 2025 QMJHL Playoffs beginning this Friday, March 28 in Baie-Comeau.
Games three, four and five if necessary will take place at Centre 200 in Sydney on Tuesday April 1, Wednesday April 2 and Friday April 4 at 7:00 PM.
TICKETS will become available on TicketMaster or at the Centre 200 box office beginning Tuesday, March 25 at 11:00 AM.
Tickets sold quickly last year so be sure to be ready Tuesday at 11:00 AM!
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025
- Cats End Cinderella Season with 15th Straight Victory - Moncton Wildcats
- Playoffs: First Round Schedule Set - QMJHL
- Round 1 Playoff Schedule Set vs Drakkar - Cape Breton Eagles
- Eagles Finish Regular Season with Win in Saint John - Cape Breton Eagles
- Islanders Cap off Regular Season with Thrilling Shootout Win in Halifax - Charlottetown Islanders
- Mooseheads Fall in a Shootout in Final Game - Halifax Mooseheads
- Final Tune-Up: Isles Face Mooseheads Before Round One Matchup with Oceanic - Charlottetown Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.