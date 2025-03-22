Final Tune-Up: Isles Face Mooseheads Before Round One Matchup with Oceanic

The Charlottetown Islanders wrap up the regular season this afternoon with a 3 PM showdown against the Halifax Mooseheads at the Scotiabank Centre. Coming off a frustrating 3-1 loss to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan last night-despite outshooting them 42-21-the Isles will look to turn their dominant play into results as they prepare for the postseason.

Looking to Close Strong

Last night's game was a perfect example of how hockey can be unpredictable. The Islanders controlled play, generated scoring chances, and tested Titan goaltender Joshua Fleming at every turn. However, the veteran netminder put on a goaltending clinic, stealing a game in which the Isles were the better team.

Now, with the final game of the season set for this afternoon, the Isles have an opportunity to regain momentum heading into the playoffs.

Charlottetown has had the upper hand against Halifax this season, winning 4 of the 7 matchups so far. A win today would give them the season series and some added confidence as they shift their focus to a tough first-round battle.

Red-Hot Goaltending Duo

One of the biggest reasons for Charlottetown's strong play in the second half of the season has been the outstanding performance of their goaltending tandem-Donald Hickey and Nicolas Ruccia.

Hickey, a steady presence between the pipes, has been rock-solid, giving the Isles a chance to win every time he starts. Ruccia, meanwhile, has been just as sharp, coming up with clutch saves and proving he can handle big-game pressure.

Together, they have formed one of the most reliable duos in the QMJHL, and they'll be counted on to continue their strong play heading into the postseason.

First-Round Playoff Matchup Set: Isles vs. Oceanic

With last night's results around the league, the first-round playoff matchups are locked in: The Islanders will take on the Rimouski Océanic in a best-of-7 series.

The Isles already have a win over Rimouski this season, defeating them 6-3 at home earlier in the year.

As the host team for this year's Memorial Cup, Rimouski loaded up at the trade deadline, adding elite talent to an already stacked lineup.

Scouting the Oceanic

Rimouski enters the postseason as one of the QMJHL's most dangerous teams, featuring ten NHL-drafted players and some of the league's top stars:

- Jonathan Fauchon - The league's leading goal scorer

- Mathieu Cataford - A Team Canada World Junior forward

- Lou Levesque & Eriks Mateiko - Major trade deadline acquisitions who add even more firepower

- Mathis Langevin - One of the top young goaltenders in the league

- Luke Coughlin - A Charlottetown native and Florida Panthers prospect anchoring the blue line

The Isles will enter the series as underdogs, but they've already proven they can play with-and beat-anyone. With a hard-working, structured approach and strong goaltending, they'll look to make life difficult for the Memorial Cup hosts and cause an upset in Round 1.

Campbell Nearing Return

A big boost for Charlottetown could come in the form of Ross Campbell, who has been sidelined but is working towards a return.

The skilled forward has been a key piece of the Islanders' offense this season, bringing speed, playmaking ability, and a knack for scoring big goals. His presence in the lineup will be a welcome addition as the team gears up for the playoffs.

Final Tune-Up

While today's game in Halifax won't affect the standings, it's still an important one for the Islanders. A strong performance will give them confidence heading into the playoffs, and they'll be looking to finish the season with a statement win over a Mooseheads squad that has been a tough opponent all year.

Puck drop is set for 3 PM in Halifax. Expect the Isles to come out with intensity as they look to carry momentum into the postseason.

Watch Online or listen on Max 93.1 FM

