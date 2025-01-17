Catching up with Kevin Knox II

January 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video







Former lottery pick Kevin Knox II is shining for the Santa Cruz Warriors, providing a consistent scoring presence for the Western Conference leaders while looking to earn an NBA deal.

Watch Knox and the Warriors take on the Mexico City CAPITANES at 10 PM/ET on Tubi.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.