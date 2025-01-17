Sports stats



Santa Cruz Warriors

Catching up with Kevin Knox II

January 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Former lottery pick Kevin Knox II is shining for the Santa Cruz Warriors, providing a consistent scoring presence for the Western Conference leaders while looking to earn an NBA deal.

Watch Knox and the Warriors take on the Mexico City CAPITANES at 10 PM/ET on Tubi.

