Carolina Core FC Fall to Orlando City B in Close Contest
August 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
High Point, North Carolina - Despite scoring a goal late, Carolina Core FC were defeated narrowly by Orlando City B, 2-1.
Goal-Scoring Plays
OCB - Jackson Platts, 22nd minute: Orlando City B launched a long lofted ball over the CCFC defense, which found Luca Petrasso, who played the ball across the box to defender Jackson Platts, who finished into an open goal.
OCB - Shakur Mohammed, 45th minute: An Orlando City B through ball found Shakur Mohammed, who lifted the ball over goalkeeper Alex Sutton to find the back of the net.
CCFC - David "Pachi" Polanco, 78th minute: Following a floated cross by substitute Luis Lugo, striker David "Pachi" Polanco headed the ball past OCB goalkeeper Carlos Mercado.
Postgame Notes
Johnny On The Spot
Midfielder Jonathan Bazaes made his first start in MLS NEXT Pro for CCFC against Orlando City B. The Chilean midfielder started at right wingback, a position he has slotted into multiple times this season. Bazaes would play 45 minutes in his first MLSNP start, registering one shot during the game.
Hadeed Is Home
16-year-old Drake Hadeed made his home debut for CCFC in Saturday night's defeat. The Antigua and Barbuda international came on in the 67th minute of the match, replacing defender Aryeh Miller. Hadeed was an immediate impact player off the bench for The Foxes, totaling 2 shots on target in addition to completing 91% of his passes.
Pachi Back In Style
Substitute David "Pachi" Polanco netted his third goal of the season against Orlando City B. The two CCFC substitutes would combine for the goal as midfielder Luis Lugo crossed a ball into the box, in which Pachi would leap into the air and head the ball underneath OCB goalkeeper Carlos Mercado. The former Barry University striker played 23 minutes in the match, totaling four shots and four touches in the opponent's penalty area.
Lineups
Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Aryeh Miller (Drake Hadeed - 67'), Angel Aguas, Kai Thomas; Jonathan Bazaes (Derek Cuevas - 46'), Alenga Charles (David "Pachi" Polanco - 67'), Santiago Cambindo, Jathan Juarez (Cristian Gregoire - 78'); Jacob Evans, Facundo Canete (Luis Lugo - 78'); Josuha Rodriguez.
Substitutes not used - Robert Bailey, Papa Ndoye, Jesus Orejuela, J.P. Rodriguez.
Orlando City B - Carlos Mercado; Jackson Platts (Juan Quevedo - 90+2'), Nabilai Kibunguchy, Thomas Williams, Tahir Reid-Brown (Justin Ellis - 65'); Wilfredo Rivera, Jorge Almaguer, Favian Loyola, Jhon Solis (Bernardo Goncalves - 86'), Luca Petrasso; Shakur Mohammed.
Substitutes not used - Gustavo Caraballo, Juan Rojas.
Next Game
Carolina Core FC takes on Inter Miami CF II on Wednesday, August 7th at Truist Point Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM ET with a live stream available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here: Carolina Core FC vs. Inter Miami CF II Tickets
2024 MLS NEXT Pro
Carolina Core FC vs Orlando City B
Saturday, August 3rd 2024 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, North Carolina)
Carolina Core FC record: 5-9-4 (22 points - 12th in East)
Orlando City B record: 5-6-8 (27 points - 10th in East)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Carolina Core FC 0 1 1
Orlando City B 2 0 2
Scoring Summary:
OCB: Jackson Platts (Luca Petrasso) - 22'
OCB: Shakur Mohammed (Favian Loyola) - 45'
CCFC: David "Pachi" Polanco (Luis Lugo) - 78'
Misconduct Summary:
OCB: Carlos Mercado (caution) - 32'
OCB: Tahir Reid-Brown (caution) - 34'
OCB: Favian Loyola (ejection) - 45+4'
CCFC: Facundo Canete (caution) - 45+4'
CCFC: Derek Cuevas (caution) - 54'
CCFC: Josuha Rodriguez (caution) - 79'
OCB: Jorge Almaguer (caution) - 82'
CCFC: Derek Cuevas (ejection) - 82'
OCB: Jhon Solis (caution) - 83'
Referee: Stearne Briem
Assistant Referees: Patrick Slane, Jonathan Smith
Fourth Official: Hillis Waddell III
Weather: Cloudy, 82 degrees
Attendance: 3,856
CAROLINA CORE FC POSTGAME QUOTES
Head Coach Roy Lassiter
On tonight's performance...
"We played the best that we could tonight. Overall, I would say that we made too many mistakes, and that really cost us in the end. We fell short on our principles, we fell short on our preference, and when you do that, you leave the door open for the other team to take advantage, and which is exactly what Orlando did."
On climbing back into the match...
"You get the goal (David "Pachi" Polanco (Luis Lugo) - 78') and have the advantage of having an extra man on the field, and we just gave it away. I'm not content with it at all. I don't enjoy making hard decisions, but I'm going to continue to make them. We'll continue to work with the players that are going to be consistent and learn faster; those are the guys who will be on the field."
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial
