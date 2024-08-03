TFC II Gear up for Playoff Push: Young Reds Eye Strong Finish

August 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







The MLS regular season may have hit the pause button for the 2024 Leagues Cup, but in MLS NEXT Pro, as the calendar turns to August, the action is just heating up.

Sunday, October 6 is Decision Day.

28 of the 29 teams in the league will play their final matches of the regular season that day - Toronto FC II are scheduled away to Crown Legacy FC in North Carolina, Charlotte FC's reserve side. Eight sides from each conference will then go on to compete in the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

TFC II are currently eight points adrift in the East, albeit with games in hand against most of the sides they are chasing.

11 games remain for the Young Reds.

"The mission, of course, is to win games and get into a playoff run," said Julian Altobelli last week. "We're all confident in our abilities, as a team and individuals, that we can get to that point."

"It's just about putting all the pieces together, coming out, and doing what we do best. Most of the games we're dominating, we're creating chances, it comes down to putting the ball in the back of the net," he continued. "Once we can get that rhythm going, I'm sure this team will get flying."

The four goals scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over New York Red Bulls II was a step in that direction.

Following the end of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season, Toronto FC II took a deep look at their roster, analyzing and comparing it to the rest of the league.

