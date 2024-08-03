Huntsville City FC Acquires Midfielder Dominic Gasso on Loan from Detroit City FC
August 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today that it has acquired midfielder Dominic Gasso on loan from Detroit City FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2024 season. He is eligible to make his debut as a Boy in Blue on Sunday, Aug. 4 at Crown Legacy FC. Additionally, the club announced it has mutually agreed to part ways with midfielder Sergi Oriol.
Gasso arrives in Huntsville after spending three years in Detroit both in the club's academy and with its first team. The 20-year-old initially signed an academy contract in 2022 before signing the longest contract in Detroit City FC in 2023. Overall, Gasso has made 27 appearances and 10 starts for the USL Championship side. He scored the winning goal in Detroit's 1-0 win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the 2023 USL Championship Playoffs round of 16.
Fans can watch Gasso and the Boys in Blue take on Crown Legacy FC on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV or at the club's official watch party at Yellowhammer Brewing.
TRANSACTIONS: Huntsville City FC acquires midfielder Dominic Gasso on loan from Detroit City FC; mutually agrees to part ways with midfielder Sergi Oriol
Dominic Gasso
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6'1
Weight: 182 lbs
Birthdate: Aug. 18, 2003
Age: 20
Birthplace: Grand Blanc, Mich.
Nationality: United States
Last club: Detroit City FC
How acquired: Via loan from Detroit City FC
HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF AUG. 3, 2024
Goalkeeper: Bryan Dowd and Simon Jillson
Defenders: Fernando Ciceron, Kessy Coulibaly, Nick DePuy, Will Perkins, Tomás Ritondale, and Joel Sangwa
Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Jonathan Bolaños, Brennan Creek, Dominic Gasso, Ethan O'Brien, Faiz Opande, Axel Picazo and Ollie Wright
Forwards: Maximus Ekk, Jordan Knight, and Tyler Pasnik
