Revolution II Fall to Atlanta United 2, 3-2

August 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Kennesaw, Ga. - New England Revolution II (4-13-2; 16 pts.) fell to Atlanta United 2 (5-9-4; 21 pts.) 3-2, at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Saturday night. Revolution II forward Alex Monis scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season and added an assist in tonight's contest.

After 13 minutes of scoreless play, Atlanta forward Karim Tmimi buried a header into the net. The hosts tallied again in the 36th minute, with Alan Carleton slotting the ball past Revolution II goalkeeper JD Gunn, who nearly got a hand to the strike but could not deflect it. Carleton notched a second goal just two minutes later to give the hosts a 3-0 advantage before the teams went into the halftime break.

New England pulled one back in the second half, with Liam Butts tallying his second goal of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign in the 48th minute. The forward, who earned his first start of the season since returning from injury on July 10, recorded four shots in tonight's contest. Butts converted on a chipped pass from Monis, who has now found the scoresheet in two consecutive matches.

Monis continued to cut into the deficit for New England, tallying his team-lead seventh goal of the year in the 69th minute. The Filipino international curled the ball into the net, capitalizing on an assist from Marcos Dias. Dias' helper marked his team-leading fifth assist of the year. Despite the loss, Revolution II generated opportunities throughout the match. New England ended the night by outshooting Atlanta, 27-12.

Revolution Academy products Eric Klein and Colby Quiñones earned starts in tonight's match, while Malcolm Fry, Gevork Diarbian, and Olger Escobar entered as second-half substitutes. Escobar, a Malden, Mass. native, who recently returned from international duty with the Guatemala U-20s National team, provided a four-shot performance.

Revolution II return home for a midweek matinee next Wednesday, August 7, hosting FC Cincinnati 2 at Gillette Stadium. The 11:00 a.m. ET kickoff is available to watch on MLS Season pass on the Apple TV app.

MATCH NOTES

F Alex Monis delivered a goal-and-assist performance in tonight's match and scored his team-leading seventh goal of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Monis also paced New England in shots tonight (5).

F Marcos Dias leads Revolution II in assists this season, registering his fifth helper in his return from stints with the first team.

F Liam Butts tallied his second goal of the season in his first start with Revolution II.

M/F Olger Escobar, a Malden, Mass. native, recorded four shots in the second half, fresh off international duty with the Guatemala U-20s National team.

On the backline, GK JD Gunn and defenders Tiago Suarez, Giovanni Calderón, and Colby Quiñones all logged the full 90 minutes.

Gunn recorded a four-save effort on the night.

GAME CAPSULE

MLS NEXT Pro Match #19

New England Revolution II 2, Atlanta United 2

August 3, 2024 - Fifth Third Stadium (Kennesaw, Ga.)

Referee: Alejo Calume

Assistant Referee: Rhett Hammil

Assistant Referee: Rebecca Luther

Fourth Official: Sergii Demianchuk

Weather: 85 degrees and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

ATL - Karim Tmimi (Erik Centeno) 13'

ATL - Alan Carleton (Noble Okello) 36'

ATL - Alan Carleton (Rodrigo Neri) 38'

NE - Liam Butts 2 (Alex Monis 3) 48'

NE - Alex Monis 7 (Marcos Dias 5) 69'

Misconduct Summary:

ATL - Erik Centeno (Yellow Card) 21'

New England Revolution II: JD Gunn; Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi (Malcolm Fry 46'), Tiago Suarez, Giovanni Calderón, Colby Quiñones; Eric Klein, Patrick Leal (Olger Escobar 46'); Joshua Bolma (Luka Borovic 66'), Marcos Dias, Alex Monis (Andrej Bjelajac 87'); Liam Butts (Gevork Diarbian 66').

Substitutes Not Used: Brandonn Bueno, Javaun Mussenden, Robert Nichols III, Owen Beninga.

Atlanta United 2: Jayden Hibbert; Erik Centeno, Ramzi Qawasmy, Kaiden Moore, Dominik Chong-Qui; Javier Armas, Cooper Sanchez, Noble Okello; Karim Tmimi (Stephen Hurlock 76'), Rodrigo Neri (Ashton Gordon 66'), Alan Carleton (Adyn Torres 66').

Substitutes Not Used: Jonathan Ransom, Ethan Dudley, Jacob Williams, Matias Gallardo, Landon Zuniga.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Atlanta United 2

27 (10) Shots (on Target) 12 (7)

5 Blocked Shots 1

4 Saves 7

5 Corner Kicks 0

1 Offsides 0

10 Fouls 12

405 (87.9%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 384 (89.3%)

