Chattanooga FC Wins Shootout Over Toronto to Seal Two Points

August 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club sealed an important two points against Toronto FC II in the first-ever encounter between the two clubs.

Mehdi Ouamri scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season in the 36th minute when Jean Antoine's long pass found captain Alex McGrath, who cutback a pass for Ouamri to tap in from close range.

Toronto equalized late through substitute Luca Accetolla to send the game to penalties decide the winner of the extra point.

CFC were flawless in the shootout, converting all five attempts, while Charlie Staniland struck the crossbar with Toronto's fourth attempt to bring the home side a crucial extra point in the standings.

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood named an unchanged side from the team that defeated Orlando City B last weekend.

The result sees CFC remain in sixth place with 33 points in the Eastern Conference standings.

Chattanooga FC will now have a three-game stretch away from home, all against Southeast Division rivals, starting with a short trip to Huntsville City FC next Saturday before taking on Crown Legacy FC in Charlotte on Sunday August 18th and Inter Miami II on Sunday August 25th.

CFC's next home match will be on September 1st on Labor Day weekend against Atlanta United 2, which will see the return of fireworks. Tickets are on sale now.

Noteworthy

Chattanooga FC has scored in every home match this season

Ouamri scored his club-leading eighth goal of the season

Captain McGrath moved on to five assists on the season, bringing him second only to Taylor Gray (6) on the team

Substitute Logan Brown made his first appearance since the home opener on March 16th

