NYRB II Face Chicago Fire FC II at MSU Soccer Park for Second Time this Season

August 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II (7-8-4, 28 pts.) hosts Chicago Fire FC II (8-5-6, 35 pts.) for the second time this season on Sunday, August 3 at MSU Soccer Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New York is coming off a 4-3 loss to Toronto FC II, where forward Tanner Rosborough scored his fourth goal of the season and now has a goal in four-straight matches. Red Bulls II have earned a result in three of their last four home matches.

Chicago Fire FC II are currently third place in the Eastern Conference with 35 points. The Fire are winless in their last three MLS NEXT Pro road matches and have been outscored, 11-2. The last time out between the two clubs was a 5-5 tie at MSU Soccer Park on April 14, which saw one player for each team score a hat trick. In franchise history, NYRB II have posted a 2-0-2 mark across all competitions against Chicago Fire FC and three of the matches saw NYRB II score four-plus goals.

Forward Frank Ssebufu recorded his second career multi-assist match for the club in New York's most recent match. Ssebufu has tallied two goals and two assists in four career matches across all competitions against Chicago. The forward has tallied four goal contributions in his five MLS NEXT Pro matches. Midfielder Ibrahim Kasule has scored four goals and added one assist against the Fire across all competitions.

Following Sunday's match, Red Bulls II will remain at home to face off against rivals New York City FC II on Sunday, August 11 at MSU Soccer Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

