Tacoma Defiance Hosts Minnesota United FC 2 on Sunday Afternoon at Starfire Stadium
August 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (9-7-2, 30 points) faces Minnesota United FC 2 (5-10-1, 17 points) on Sunday, August 4 at Starfire Stadium (12:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com). This marks the first match in two weeks for Defiance, who is most recently coming off a 4-4 draw against LAFC2 on July 20 at Lumen Field, with the visitors winning the ensuing shootout 5-3.
Defiance and Minnesota faced off earlier this year, with the Loons winning 3-1 at the National Sports Center Stadium on May 19. Tacoma sits in third place in the Pacific Division with 30 points, two points behind Whitecaps FC 2. Minnesota sits in sixth place in the Frontier Division with 17 points.
Following Sunday's match, Tacoma hits the road to take on Real Monarchs on Sunday, August 11 at Zions Bank Stadium (7:00 p.m. / Apple TV).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com
Talent: Josh Appel
