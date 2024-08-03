Chattanooga FC (1) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary

August 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Chattanooga FC gain the extra point after winning the penalty shootout by a score of 5-3

SCORING SUMMARY

CFC - Mehdi Ouamri 36' (Alex McGrath)

TOR - Luca Accettola 90+2' (Mark Fisher)

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

CFC - Milo Garvanian - goal (1:0)

TOR - Ythallo - goal (1:1)

CFC - Minjae Kwak - goal (2:1)

TOR - Mark Fisher - goal (2:2)

CFC - Joseph Perez - goal (3:2)

TOR - Charlie Sharp - goal (3:3)

CFC - Farid Sar-Sar - goal (4:3)

TOR - Charlie Staniland - miss (4:3)

CFC - Jalen James - goal (5:3)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CFC - Milo Garvanian 22' (caution)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 26' (caution)

TOR - Theo Rigopoulos 70' (caution)

CFC - Andres Jimenez 90+8' (caution)

CFC - Joseph Perez 90+9' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Chattanooga FC 7-6-7 33 points

Toronto FC II 6-8-4 22 points

LINEUPS

CHATTANOOGA FC - Jean Antoine; Milo Garvanian, Farid Sar-Sar, Duvan Felipe Viafara Mina (Logan Brown 67'), Joseph Perez; Andres Jimenez, Jude Arthur (Minjae Kwak 46'), Alex McGrath (C), Luis Garcia Sosa (Callum Watson 82'), Taylor Gray (Jalen James 73'); Mehdi Ouamri (Ethan Koren 82')

Substitutes Not Used: Jonathan Burke, Michael Barrueta, Robert Screen, Jesse Williams

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Mark Fisher (C), Ythallo, Marko Stojadinovic; Nathaniel Edwards, Charlie Staniland, Lucas Olguin (Adam Pearlman 81'), Andrei Dumitru (Theo Rigopoulos 61'), Jesús Batiz; Hassan Ayari (Luca Accettola 89'), Matthew Catavolo (Charlie Sharp 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Richard Chukwu, Markus Cimermancic, Tyler Londono, Joses Chukwu

MEDIA NOTES

Luca Accettola scored his first goal for Toronto FC II, becoming the fifth different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.