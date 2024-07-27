Carolina Core FC Fall to NYCFC II in Close Contest

July 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

High Point, North Carolina - After going down to 10-men, Carolina Core FC were defeated narrowly by New York City FC 1-0.

Goal-Scoring Plays

NYCFC - Camil Azzam Ruiz, 81st minute: Following a cross into the box, Azzam Ruiz pounced on a loose ball to score via a deflected shot.

Postgame Notes

Super Sutton Shines

Goalkeeper Alex Sutton came up big against New York City FC, registering five saves during the match. Three of the five saves came in the second half, with his most influential one coming in the 71st minute of the match. NYCFC II substitute Camil Azzam Ruiz picked up the ball on the edge of the box and fired a shot towards the bottom left corner. Sutton made an outstanding save diving to his right, which kept CCFC in the game.

Canete Returns

Midfielder Facundo Canete returned to the lineup for The Foxes after a two game absence. The Argentinian midfielder played 45 minutes for CCFC and finished with 93.8% pass completion, along with one key pass during the match.

End of the Run

Saturday night's defeat also marked the end of CCFC's longest unbeaten streak of the season, which was five. During this five-game stretch The Foxes scored nine goals while allowing just six. The run was highlighted by a month of July, which saw the team win three consecutive matches for the first time in club history. Carolina Core FC returns home to face Orlando City B in their next match on August 3rd.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Aryeh Miller, Ibrahim Covi, Kai Thomas; Carlos Mario Diaz, Alenga Charles, Santiago Cambindo (Jesus Orejuela - 74'), Jathan Juarez; Jacob Evans (Derek Cuevas - 74'), Facundo Canete (Jonathan Bazaes - 46'); Josuha Rodriguez (David "Pachi" Polanco - 74').

Substitutes not used - Angel Aguas, Robert Bailey, Drake Hadeed, Luis Lugo, J.P. Rodriguez.

NYCFC II - William Meyer; Andrew Baiera (Steven Bednarsky - 80'), Klevis Haxhari, Samuel Owusu (Matthew Leong - 36'), Christopher Taio; Jonathan Shore (Jonathan Lopez - 80'), Jake Rozhansky (Camil Azzam Ruiz - 62'), Piero Elias; Ronald Arevalo (Julien Lacher - 80'), Taylor Calheira, Jonathan Jimenez Vargas.

Substitutes not used - Kofi Hope-Gund, Nicholas Kapandze.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC plays Orlando City B on Saturday, August 3rd at Trust Point Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM ET with a live stream available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here: CCFC Tickets

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs New York City FC II

Saturday, July 27th 2024 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, North Carolina)

Carolina Core FC record: 5-8-4 (22 points - 11th in East)

New York City FC II record: 9-3-4 (33 points - 4th in East)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 0 0

New York City FC II 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

NYCFC: Camil Azzam Ruiz (Jonathan Jimenez Vargas) - 81'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Carlos Mario Diaz (caution) - 37'

CCFC: Carlos Mario Diaz (ejection) - 46'

CCFC: Santiago Cambindo (caution) - 46'

CCFC: Josuha Rodriguez (caution) - 51'

NYCFC: Andrew Baiera (caution) - 63'

CCFC: Jonathan Bazaes (caution) - 87'

Referee: Izlen Peksenar

Assistant Referees: Eric Del Rosario, Andrew Charron

Fourth Official: John Rush

Weather: Sunny, 82 degrees

Attendance: 4,133 (sellout)

CAROLINA CORE FC POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Roy Lassiter

On the tonight's performance...

"Tonight we played well enough to win the game. It's always going to be a hard task when you are down a man and I commend the team for playing 45 minutes down a man. Small mistakes will cost you in the end. Teams like NYCFC get the ball and will capitalize on your mistakes. Other than the incident, we played really well. I don't know what situation we got ourselves into at halftime, but it ended up hurting us. That situation showed a lack of maturity, lack of experience, and it cost the team winning the game."

On the difficulty of playing with 10 men...

"When you only have 10 men, you don't have much offense. You will probably only get a couple opportunities, the whole game. If you don't finish those, then you end up losing the game. NYCFC is one of the highest scoring teams in the league. Although, when we were 11v11, we had the most opportunities. With 11 guys on the field, it's a different ballgame."

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

