FC Cincinnati 2 Meet Chicago Fire FC II in Top-Four Eastern Conference Showdown

July 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 and Chicago Fire FC II square off on Sunday, July 28, in a meeting of top-four Eastern Conference clubs at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium at 6 p.m. ET. The Orange and Blue can move top of the east with a win against Fire II and a Philadelphia Union II loss.

Gates for the match open at 5 p.m. ET and the match will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs CHICAGO FIRE FC II - SUNDAY, JULY 28, 2024 - 6 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

A QUICK STOP HOME - FC Cincinnati 2 make a quick trip home in the middle of a stretch of matches which has seen the Orange and Blue play four of five away from Scudamore Field. FCC 2 have earned five wins and 17 points at home this season while losing just twice. The Orange and Blue have not lost at home since May 26.

YAIR'S STRIKE - Midfielder Yair Ramos scored his second goal of the season in stunning fashion last weekend against Columbus Crew 2. Ramos' strike was nominated for MLS NEXT Pro's Goal of the Matchweek and was his first goal since the midfielder scored against New York Red Bulls II at the beginning of April.

Ramos has now scored or assisted in back-to-back matches after winning possession and starting the attack on Stefan Chirila's 90th minute winner against Toronto FC II.

A DEBUT AND ALL-STAR APPEARANCE - FC Cincinnati Academy U17 defender Will Kuisel made his MLS NEXT Pro debut Sunday afternoon against Crew 2, coming on as a late second half substitute for Moises Tablante. Kuisel is the fifth FC Cincinnati Academy player to make their debut this season joining Blake Bayless, Stefan Chirila, Justin Hylton and Lincoln Matuskiewicz.

Kuisel and Chirila were also named MLS NEXT All-Stars as the pair kicked off MLS All-Star week Tuesday afternoon. Chirila was on the scoresheet, as the forward struck in the second half for the East in the 4-2 win.

THE BUSINESS END OF THE SEASON - Things are getting tight at the top of the Eastern Conference standings as the MLS NEXT Pro regular season enters the final stretch of the season. With just over two months left to go, seven of the east's 15 clubs, including FC Cincinnati 2 and Chicago Fire FC II, are within 10 points of Philadelphia Union II who have held off challengers for the top spot throughout the season.

Cincinnati, who are responsible for handing Union II two of their four losses, can move ahead of Philadelphia this weekend with a win and Union II loss to Columbus Crew 2.

SCOUTING CHICAGO FIRE FC II (8-4-6, 35 PTS., 3RD IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

Chicago Fire FC II return to Scudamore Field for the second time this season after earning two points against the Orange and Blue in Matchweek 1 of the MLS NEXT Pro season. Fire II are coming off a 3-2 win over New England Revolution II last time out and can go level on points with Philadelphia Union II, results permitting.

Chicago are a dangerous attacking side led by MLS NEXT Pro's Golden Boot leader David Poreba. Poreba, who joined Fire II in January, has 12 goals in 18 appearances, all starts, and has played all but one minute of action for Chicago this season. Poreba has yet to go more than three matches without a goal and has scored multiple goals in a single match three times this season.

While Poreba is stealing the MLSNP spotlight, Harold Osorio is quietly having his best season to date with Fire II. Osorio has scored nine goals and recorded two assists in just 796 minutes of action, a goal contribution every 72 minutes. The third-year midfielder has also been one of the most efficient scorers in league play, converting 40 percent of his shot attempts into goals.

Fire II's ability to take matches to a shootout, and then produce quality results, has kept them in the mix for a top-four finish this season. Chicago have lost just four times, tied for the third fewest losses in the league and have played to six draws this season, winning five kicks from the spot. Fire II's 1.94 points per game is tied with FC Cincinnati 2.

After four consecutive home matches, Chicago will play their first road fixture since June 30, a 5-1 loss to Crown Legacy FC. Fire II are 2-2-3 away from SeatGeek Stadium this season with their last win coming at York Lions Stadium against Toronto FC II on May 31.

