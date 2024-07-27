New York City FC II Scores Late to Down Carolina Core FC

July 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II recorded a 1-0 win against the Carolina Core FC on Saturday night. A tight first half saw neither side able to edge ahead. The hosts would start the second half down a man after Carlos Mario Díaz was shown a second yellow card while leaving the field after the first half. That saw City dominate the second half and they were eventually rewarded with a goal in the 81st minute through substitute Camil Azzam Ruiz. That would be enough to take the game and extend City's unbeaten run to seven games.

Match Recap

New York City FC II were in the Tar Heel State for an evening clash against the Carolina Core FC.

City were in fantastic form heading into the contest and they were keen to claim all three points as they mounted a charge up the table.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington made four changes to the side that beat the Philadelphia Union II last time out.

At the back, Will Meyer, Klevis Haxhari, and Drew Baiera came in for Alex Rando, Matthew Leong, and Steveo Bednarsky. Elsewhere, Jonathan Shore replaced Máximo Carrizo in midfield.

City would create the first major chance after Taylor Calheira drove down the left before playing it inside to Chris Tiago but his effort flashed wide of the far post.

At the other end, a breakaway from Carolina saw the ball played in behind City's backline. The attack required a well-timed intervention from Meyer to stop the hosts from taking advantage.

The 32nd minute saw Taylor Calheira wriggle free inside the area thanks to a nice step over but his shot did not trouble Carolina's goalkeeper.

City would be forced into a first-half substitution after Samuel Owusu was taken off and replaced by Leong at the back.

With the half drawing to a close City would test Carolina's goalkeeper from distance after Shore was found free just outside the penalty area - his low drive nestling comfortably in the goalkeeper's arms.

Carolina would start the second half down a man after Carlos Mario Díaz was shown a second yellow card just after the halftime whistle - a crowded scene making it difficult to see what the Carolina player did to earn his dismissal.

City wasted no time in using the man advantage to gain further control of the game. Piero Elias - who made his MLS debut earlier this month - tried to break the deadlock from distance but saw his shot deflect behind for a corner. From the resulting set piece Leong bounced a header back across goal and just past the post.

Pilkington's second change of the night came in the 62nd minute as Camil Azzam Ruiz replaced Jake Rozhansky. The forward played a vital role in his last appearance by providing an assist for Calheira's equalizer and the hope was he could once again prove influential.

He came close to doing just that nine minutes after entering the game. A driving dribble took him close enough to goal to get a shot away, but Alex Sutton - a native of New York - was able to stop the shot.

A third change for City would arrive in the 80th minute as Ronald Arévalo came off for Julien Lacher. City would find the breakthrough with their next attack as one of Pilkington's substitutes proved decisive. Azzam Ruiz, having tested Carolina's goal previously, connected with a low cross from Jonathan Jiménez to put City ahead.

Despite a late rally from Carolina they were unable to find an equalizer and that saw City run out 1-0 winners - a result that extended their unbeaten streak to seven games.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with Columbus Crew 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.