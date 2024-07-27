Nashville SC and Huntsville City FC to Play Open Exhibition Match at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium September 4

July 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today that it will host parent club Nashville Soccer Club during the September FIFA men's international fixture window in the first-ever open exhibition between the two sides on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. The match marks the first time a major league team has played a game in the Rocket City since Major League Baseball's Milwaukee Brewers played the Huntsville Stars in 1999. The announcement was made at halftime of Huntsville's match against Atlanta United 2 in a special video message from Nashville SC defender Taylor Washington.

To mark the occasion, fans can vote on the name of the fixture from Aug 1. through 3 on the Nashville SC app. To vote, go to the Huntsville City FC persona of the app, and press the poll link on the homepage to select one of the four names, which will be announced in the coming days.

We are thrilled to welcome fans to The Joe to see the Boys in Blue and the Boys in Gold square off, said Chad Emerson, Huntsville City FC Managing Director of Business Operations. The match will present a unique opportunity for attendees to see first-hand the goal Huntsville City FC players have, to play for the Nashville SC first team, and we look forward to showcasing the pipeline that runs from Rocket City to Music City.

General admission tickets for the match will be available to both Huntsville City FC and Nashville SC season ticket holders on Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m. CT, while the general public can purchase tickets starting on Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. CT. Along with discounted ticket prices, HCFC and NSC season ticket members will get early access to Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on match day, allowing them the first chance to visit the team store, Yellowhammer Brewing Craft Beer Garden, and providing an early opportunity to get autographs.

