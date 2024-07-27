Real Monarchs Sign Chilean Midfielder

July 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs announce the signing of midfielder Nicolás Ovalle. Ovalle has spent the majority of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign as a trialist for the Monarchs, frequently appearing in training.

Ovalle, 24, born in Providencia, Chile grew up in Utah playing with La Roca Futbol Club as a youth prior to joining Real Salt Lake Arizona. The Chilean moved back to his native country in 2018 joining Chilean club UniÃÅn Española to finish out his academy career.

Signing his first professional contract in 2020 with Toronto FC II, Ovalle appeared three times in USL League One during his rookie season. Returning home once again, Ovalle spent the 2022 season with Salt City SC in the USL League Two. Ovalle found his rhythm with Salt City SC scoring three goals in five appearances. After a hot start, Ovalle was sought out by Spanish Club CD Atlético Baleares. Due to a quota issue, Ovalle was unable to sign with the squad, but was invited to train with the club for the next six months. In February 2023 Ovalle signed with C.E. Andratx in the Tercera Federación appearing six times in his time in Spain.

Ovalle has spent the 2024 season as a practice player with the Monarchs awaiting a contract. Upon signing with the Monarchs, Ovalle is now eligible to make his Monarchs debut when head coach Mark Lowry calls upon his number.

TRANSACTION: Real Monarchs sign former RSL Arizona Academy midfielder Nicolás Ovalle to a MLS NEXT Pro professional contract on July 27, 2024

Player Information

Name: Nicolás Ovalle

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5' 7"

Date of Birth: April 12, 2000

Age: 24

Birthplace: Providencia, Chile

Citizenship: Chile

How Acquired: C.E. Antradax

The Real Monarchs (4-10-3, 17pts) currently sit 13th in the West, 10 points behind the playoff line. Coming off a three game road trip the Monarchs return home to Zions Bank Stadium hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on July 28. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. MT with broadcast available on mlsnextpro.com.

