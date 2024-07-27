McGrath Strike Sees CFC Return to Winning Ways

July 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club returned to winning ways on Saturday evening, as captain Alex McGrath scored in the 57th minute to bring CFC all three points.

The two teams played out a competitive and evenly-matched first half. Alex McGrath came the closest to breaking the deadlock when he ghosted in at the back post and met Joseph Perez's low cross well, however he skied his effort over the bar. CFC controlled possession in the first half and had a total of three shots on target to Orlando's zero.

Both teams' hunger to win was also clear to see with a few hard tackles and yellow cards issued on the field.

After creating two opportunities early in the half, it was a case of third time's a charm for McGrath, as he cut in on his left foot at the top of the penalty area and struck home a beautifully-placed shot into the bottom corner past Orlando keeper Carlos Mercado.

CFC continued its dominance in the match and ultimately saw it out to seal a much-needed three points back at Fort Finley.

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood made four changes to the starting line-up from the defeat at Carolina Core last time out. Jean Antoine returned to the starting XI, alongside Joseph Perez, Milo Garvanian and Luis Garcia in place of Jonathan Burke, Anatolie Prepelita, Callum Watson and Minjae Kwak.

Chattanooga FC will return to Finley Stadium next weekend in Matchweek 21, hosting Toronto FC II for the very first time on August 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.