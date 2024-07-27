Huntsville City FC Falls 2-1 Against Atlanta United 2
July 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club fell 2-1 against Atlanta United 2 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium despite Ollie Wright's second goal of the season through a 75th minute penalty. Watch Wright's goal here.
At halftime, the club announced it will host parent club Nashville SC in an open exhibition match on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. More information about the announcement can be found here.
The Boys in Blue will be back in action on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. CT against Crown Legacy FC at the Mecklenberg County Sportsplex at Matthews. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, while fans can view the game at the club's official watch party at Yellowhammer Brewing (2600 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805).
Notes:
Huntsville CityFC
is 4W-3L-1D, 0SOW all-time in July
is 1W-2L-1D, 0SOW all-time at home in July
Jony Bolaños
served as team captain for the thirteenth-straight match
has started every match this season
Bryan Dowd made his Huntsville City FC home debut
Ollie Wright
scored his second goal of the season
converted his first penalty of the season
Box Score:
Huntsville City FC (3W-11L-4D, 0SOW, 13 pts.) vs. Atlanta United 2 (4W-9L-4D, 2SOW, 18 pts.)
Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium | Huntsville, Ala.
Final Score:
HCFC: 1
ATL2: 2
Scoring Summary:
ATL2: Rodrigo Neri (A: Tyler Wolff) 47'
ATL2: Rodrigo Neri (A: Matthew Edwards) 50'
HCFC: Ollie Wright (pen.) 75'
Discipline:
ATL2: Tyler Wolff (caution) 16'
ATL2: Rodrigo Neri (caution) 67'
ATL2: Efrain Morales (caution) 71'
Lineups:
HCFC Starters: Bryan Dowd, Joey Skinner (Tomás Ritondale 82'), Fernando Ciceron, Chris Applewhite (Joel Sangwa 68'), Will Perkins, Isaiah Jones (Tyler Pasnik 59'), Faiz Opande, Axel Picazo (Jordan Knight 46'), Ethan O'Brien, Woobens Pacius (Ollie Wright 68'), Jony Bolaños (C)
Substitutes: Simon Jillson, Scott Cheevers
ATL2 Starters: Jayden Hibbert, Dominik Chong Qui, Kaiden Moore, Efrain Morales, Matthew Edwards, Noble Okello Ayo (Karim Tmimi 76'), Nick Firmino, Javier Armas, Tyler Wolff (Cooper Sanchez 76'), Rodrigo Neri (Adyn Torres 76'), Luke Brennan (Erik Centeno 78')
Substitutes: Jonathan Ransom, Ramzi Qawasamy, Alan Carleton, Matias Gallardo, Jacob Williams
Attendance: 4,874
