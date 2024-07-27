NYRB II Travels North to Face off against Toronto FC II

July 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II (7-7-4, 28 pts.) heads north to Canada to face off against Toronto FC II (5-8-3, 18 pts.) on Sunday, July 28 at York Lions Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New York is coming off a 1-1 draw against Orlando City B at MSU Soccer Park and they won the penalty shootout, 8-7, to claim two points. Forward Tanner Rosborough scored his third goal of the season and now has recorded a goal in three-straight matches. NYRB II sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto FC II come into the match on a four-match winless streak and our coming off a 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati 2 at York Lions Stadium. Toronto have posted a 3-4-2 record at home this season. NYRB II holds a 2-1-0 mark against Toronto FC, which includes a 2-0 win against Toronot at MSU Soccer Park on June 9.

Midfielder Mohammed Sofo scored a brace in New York's 2-0 win over Toronto FC in June. His six assists this season, lead the club and ranks tied for ninth in MLS NEXT Pro. Sofo has scored three goals in two career appearances against Toronto, he scored in the away match against Toronto FC II in 2023.

Following Sunday's match, Red Bulls II will return home for a two-match homestand, beginning with a match against Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday, August 4 at MSU Soccer Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

New York Red Bulls II vs. Toronto FC II

York Lions Stadium | Toronto, Ontario

Sunday, July 28 - 3 p.m. ET

MLSNEXTPro.com

#TORvNY

