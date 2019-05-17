Carlson Nearly Cycles as Cards Blow Past Naturals, 10-4

SPRINGDALE, Ar. -- With a solo home run, a three-run triple and a double, CF Dylan Carlson helped power the Springfield Cardinals (18-22) to the 10-4 win against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (16-23) at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Johan Oviedo (1-0)

L: RHP Gerson Garabito (2-3)

S: RHP Merandy Gonzalez (2)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-The Cardinals dealt the first blow with a massive three-run home run by DH Johan Mieses in the top of the fourth. It was measured that Mieses's shot had an exit velocity of 111 mph and travelled a whopping 446 feet to left field.

-CF Dylan Carlson made it a 4-0 lead with a solo home run in the top of the fifth that travelled 400 feet to right field.

-The Naturals shaved the deficit with all three of their runs against RHP Johan Oviedo in the bottom of the fifth. A C Meibrys Viloria single was followed by an RBI triple from LF Kort Peterson to start the rally. RBI singles from CF Blake Perkins and 3B Angelo Castellano then brought the Naturals back within one run, 4-3.

-The Cardinals padded the lead with four runs in the top of the eighth on an RBI single from C Jose Godoy and a bases-clearing, three-run triple from Carlson, making it 8-3.

-After the Naturals scored one run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth, Godoy dealt the final blow with a two-run double in the top of the ninth.

NOTABLES:

-CF Dylan Carlson missed the cycle by just a single, finishing 3x5 with a solo home run, a three-run triple, a double, four total RBIs and a steal.

-C Jose Godoy went 3x5 with three RBIs and two attempted base stealers caught.

-RHP Johan Oviedo earned his first-career Double-A win with 6.0 innings and just three runs on seven hits, striking out a pair.

-The Cardinals have now won four straight road games, improving to 9-2 in their last 11 games overall.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

The Cardinals continue the series in Northwest Arkansas on Friday at 7:15pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

Springfield returns home on Monday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. for Game 1 of a three-game series against the Tulsa Drillers.

Check out all the upcoming fun and get your tickets today at www.SpringfieldCardinals.com.

