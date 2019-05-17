7 Game Series vs Naturals and Cardinals

TRAVS OPPONENT

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS NATURALS

SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

FIRST GAME OF SERIES

MONDAY, MAY 20

THURSDAY, MAY 23

LAST GAME OF SERIES

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

SUNDAY, MAY 26

MONDAY, MAY 20

MONDAY PUP-DAY

DEMOCRAT GAZETTE FAMILY NIGHT

Every Monday of the 2019 season is Moix Monday Pup-Day presented by Moix RV. Bring your dog for free, plus your general admission ticket is only $3. Fans can get a $3 off coupon in the Monday Sports Section of the Democrat-Gazette courtesy of MeTV and 103.7 The Buzz. Travel Nurse Across America will be in attendance tonight as the show appreciation for nurses. Gates at 6:10 p.m. First Pitch at 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 21

BASEBALL BINGO

ZOOSDAY TUESDAY

FREE TRACKLESS TRAIN RIDES

Tuesday is Baseball Bingo brought to you by the Arkansas State Treasury Departments 529 College Savings Gift Plan! Play bingo by watching the game and win prizes or a $529 Funded AR 529 Gift Plan. The LR Zoo's Zoosday Tuesday is here to give you a chance to meet the Animal Ambassadors and learn about animals! All Aboard for free train rides in center field by the Kids Korner presented by B98. Gates at 6:10 p.m. First Pitch at 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

DIAMANTES NIGHT

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT

COLLEGE NIGHT

The Diamantes de Arkansas take the field again for a night full of Mariachi music, colorful uniforms, and special concessions presented by Telemundo Arkansas. Grab a $1 Hot Dog at any of the main concessions and join the Petit Jean Hot Dog Eating Contents in the 8th inning for your shot at fame and glory. We welcome ALL college students on Wednesday night games this season, get $3 off admission with college ID at the box office. Gates at 6:10 p.m. First Pitch at 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

BARK IN THE BALLPARK

NASA NIGHT

THURSTY THURSDAY

It's Bark in the Ballpark Night! If your K9 friend is one of the first 300 dogs in the park they'll receive a Rope Frisbee courtesy of Arvest Bank and KARK 4. The Humane Society of Pulaski County will be in attendance featuring some dogs for adoption. Enjoy science, technology, and meteorites on display for NASA night presented by Alice 107. Learn about man, and dogs, journey to the stars! Thursty Thursday brings you $2 select beer. Gates at 6:10 p.m. First Pitch at 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 24

DIG FOR A ROLEX

BENTON/BRYANT COMMUNITY NIGHT

After the game all fans over the age of 18 are invited on the Travs infield to dig for a buried Rolex watch, courtesy of Sissy's Log Cabin, KARK 4, and KSSN 96. We welcome fans from Benton and Bryant for community night, pick up free community night tickets at any Big Red Locations, Greenway Equipment in Bryant, Benton Area Chamber of Commerce, First Security Bank, and Malvern National Bank. UAMS Employees get $3 off admission with UAMS ID Badge. Gates at 6:10 p.m. First Pitch at 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

2019 TRAVS TEAM CARD SET GIVE AWAY

BATESVILLE/HEBER SPRINGS

COMMUNITY NIGHT

The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2019 Travs Team Card set courtesy of KARK 4, 100.3 The Edge, and Hot 94.9. We welcome fans from Batesville and Heber Springs for community night, pick up free community night tickets at Greenway Equipment in Batesville and Red River Dodge. Gates at 5:10 p.m. First Pitch at 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 26

PREGAME KIDS CLINIC

OPERATION:

MILITARY APPRECIATION SUNDAY

EDWARDS FOOD GIANT

$3 DISCOUNT COUPON

KIDS RUN THE BASES

$10 FAMILY SUNDAY

Bring your glove and learn skills and drills from the Arkansas Travelers on-field beginning at 12:20 p.m. For Operation Military Appreciation Sunday presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, fans get $3 off a ticket with a military ID at the box office or purchase on-line at GovX.com as we honor Operation Enduring Freedom Veterans. Bring a Church bulletin to the box office and receive General Admission for the entire family for only $10! You can also find a $3 discount coupon at Edwards Food Giant stores in Central Arkansas. After the game kids run the bases thanks to the Museum of Discovery. Gates at 12:00 p.m. First Pitch at 2:10 p.m.

The Travs are back in town May 31 - June 2 to take on the Drillers featuring Dizzy's 2nd Birthday Bash, Remote Dig, The 7th Annual Faith & Family Night featuring a post-game concert by Colton Dixon, and Kids run the bases!

