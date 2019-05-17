Beck and Cordero Go Back-To-Back in 7-5 Defeat
May 17, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Riders hit back-to-back homers for the first time in 2019 and made a late rally against Amarillo, but came up short in a 7-5 loss to the Sod Poodle Friday night.
SYNOPSIS
* Preston Beck and Andretty Cordero connected on back-to-back solo homers in the fourth, giving the Riders an early 2-0 lead.
* After Amarillo jumped ahead 7-2, the Riders slowly chipped away at the deficit, getting the go-ahead run on base in the bottom of the eighth.
* In addition to his homer, Cordero finished the night 4-for-4 with two doubles and extended his team-leading RBI count to 30.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Andretty Cordero: 4-for-4, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI
* Preston Beck: 1-for-4, HR, RBI
* Peter Fairbanks: 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
NEWS AND NOTES
* Reliever Peter Fairbanks retired all four men he faced and has set down all 12 he's encountered in his first three Double-A outings, striking out eight.
* The Riders struck out 13 Amarillo hitters for the second consecutive night and have fanned at least 1o hitters in 16 of 41 games this year.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Amarillo, Saturday, 7:05 pm
RHP Edgar Arredondo (3-1, 5.46) vs. RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (2-4, 5.16)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
