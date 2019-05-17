Cardinals Day at Dickerson Park Zoo this Sunday

Cardinals Day at the Zoo is coming this Sunday, May 19, and all Springfield Cardinals RED Access members will receive 50% off admission to Dickerson Park Zoo!

Members just need to show their RED Access Bypass Card upon entry to the zoo. While our members are receiving a 50% discount, Cardinals Day at the Zoo is for everybody!

Cardinals Day at the Zoo Activities (10 a.m. - noon):

- Baseball themed enrichment with animals

- See Louie and Fetch!

- Springfield Cardinals information booth

Regular admission is $15 for 13+ years old and $10 for 3-12 years old.

Admission for RED Access members on May 19: $7.50 for age 13+ and $5 for ages 3-12. Kids two and under are free. (No other coupons or discounts apply. Zoo's senior discount not eligible for RED Access discount.)

Dickerson Park Zoo hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Discount good all day.

