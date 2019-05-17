Sod Poodles Pull Even Late, Fall in Series Opener

May 17, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





Frisco, Texas - Despite a rally to tie the ballgame in top of the ninth, the Sod Poodles fell 5-4 to the Frisco RoughRiders on Preston Beck's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the inning at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.

Trailing 4-3 in the top half of the ninth, the Sod Poodles loaded the bases against lefty Locke St. John. Ivan Castillo dug in and hit a ground ball to the left side. RoughRiders shortstop Michael De Leon was able to keep it on the infield, but the tying run crossed home.

In the bottom half, Amarillo righty David Bednar allowed the first two batters to reach base. He bounced back to get a fly out and strikeout, before getting to a two-strike count on Beck. Beck then hit a line drive into right centerfield as Frisco won the ballgame.

The Sod Poodles jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the series opener against Frisco starter Joe Palumbo, scoring one run in each of the first three innings. Owen Miller delivered an run-scoring single in the first to get the scoring started.

Amarillo starter Lake Bachar began his outing by retiring six batters in a row, but got into trouble in the third. After allowing a hit and a walk, Michael De Leon struck a two-run single. Later in the frame, Bachar walked in a run as the RoughRiders tied the ballgame.

In the fifth, Andretty Cordero lined a RBI single against Kazuhisa Makita to give Frisco a 4-3 advantage. Makita pitched 2.2 innings in relief of Bachar and allowed just that run.

Left-hander Travis Radke delivered two scoreless innings in relief for the Soddies. Frisco reliever James Jones also pitched two scoreless frames after Palumbo exited.

The Sod Poodles and RoughRiders continue their series on Friday evening. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Left-hander Adrian Morejon makes the start for Amarillo while Frisco counters with righty Pedro Payano.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.