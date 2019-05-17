Sod Poodles Upcoming Homestand Features Fireworks, Back-To-Back Weekend Giveaways

AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles will begin a seven-game homestand Monday, May 20 that will run through Memorial Day Weekend at HODGETOWN and features family-fun and affordable promotions, fireworks, morning baseball, and back-to-back weekend giveaways. The Sod Poodles will welcome the Houston Astros Double-A affiliate, the Corpus Christi Hooks, for three games followed by the Oakland Athletics Double-A affiliate, the Midland RockHounds, for a four-game set.

On Monday, May 20, the Sod Poodles will host Hometown Hero Monday presented by Bell where all active Military members, Veterans, and First responders will receive a 50% discount off tickets in-person only at the HODGETOWN box office. In addition, the Sod Poodles players will wear special military-themed jerseys during the game.

Tuesday, May 21 is another $2 Tuesday presented by Advanced Eye Care where fans will be able to purchase $2 select seats (based on availability), Lawn and Standing Room Only tickets for the 7:05 p.m. matchup. Following the conclusion of the game, all kids 12 and under are welcome to run the bases of HODGETOWN courtesy of Street Auto Group.

Wednesday, May 22 is the Sod Poodles first-ever morning game at 11:05 a.m. to wrap up the Corpus Christi series and will feature STEM Day presented by Amarillo College at HODGETOWN where the team will welcome local area schools to come out for a day filled with baseball and activities surrounding STEM principles. Gates for the event open at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, May 23, will be another Thirsty Thursday presented by Barnes Jewelry where fans can purchase fountain sodas and domestic beers for $2 to begin the four-game series with the Midland RockHounds.

On Friday, May 24, the Sod Poodles will kick off Memorial Day Weekend with a Friday Night Fireworks show presented by Rush Lasik. The show will take place following the conclusion of the game.

Saturday, May 25 features a weekend-fitting "Grill Apron" giveaway presented by Reed Beverage to the first 1,000 fans at HODGETOWN. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Additionally, Daniel Tiger from PBS' Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood will be appearing for visitors and fans of the night.

To complete the homestand on Sunday, May 26, the Sod Poodles are featuring a second consecutive weekend giveaway - a cooler drawstring bag presented by Toot'n Totum - to the first 1,000 fans that enter the ballpark. The matinee game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with gates opening at 12:00 p.m. Sod Pups Club Members are invited to also Run the Bases postgame presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces.

Details of each game date are below.

Monday, May 20 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Hometown Hero Monday presented by Bell - All active military, Veterans and First responders receive a 50% discount off tickets in-person only at the box office

- West Texas Youth Baseball Pre-Game Parade

Tuesday, May 21 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- $2 Tuesday presented by Advanced Eye Care - $2 select seats (based on

availability), Lawn and Standing Room Only tickets

- Postgame Kids run the bases for all kids 12 & Under presented by Street Auto Group

Wednesday, May 22 vs. Corpus Christi - 11:05 a.m.

- Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

- STEM Day presented by Amarillo College

Thursday, May 23 vs. Midland - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday presented by Barnes Jewelry - $2 fountain sodas and domestic beers, $3 imported beers

Friday, May 24 vs. Midland - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Friday Night Fireworks presented by Rush Lasik

Saturday, May 25 vs. Midland - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Grill Apron Giveaway presented by Reed Beverage - First 1,000 Fans

- PBS Daniel Tiger Appearance at HODGETOWN

Sunday, May 26 vs. Midland - 1:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

- Cooler Drawstring Bag Giveaway presented by Toot'n Totum - First 1,000 Fans

- Sod Pups Club Members Postgame Run the Bases presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces

