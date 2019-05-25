Cards Halt Travs Streak at 8 with Shutout

May 25, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





North Little Rock, AR-It took a shutout to end the Arkansas Travelers eight game win streak as the Springfield Cardinals prevailed 1-0 on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 7,413 at Dickey-Stephens Park. With their starting pitcher getting scratched less than an hour before first pitch, four Springfield pitchers combined on the shutout, holding the Travs to five hits. Jacob Patterson was the winner with 3.1 innings of scoreless relief. The Cardinals were limited to just three hits, all by Dylan Carlson. Carlson also stole two bases in the game and had an outfield assist. Nabil Crismatt matched his season-high with seven innings but was the tough luck loser.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas had runners at first and second with none out in the second inning but was not able to take advantage.

* Randy Arozarena beat out a possible double play ball to put runners at the corners for Springfield in the fourth. That turned out to be big as the game's only run scored on a wild pitch during the next at-bat.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Nabil Crismatt: L, 7 IP, 2 H, R, BB, 4 K

* RHP Dan Altavilla: IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* The shutout loss was the Travs' third of the season and second by a 1-0 score.

* The eight game winning streak was the longest for Arkansas since the 2013 team won eight in a row on two occasions.

Up Next

Arkansas tries to capture the series with a Sunday afternoon contest. Right-hander Justin Dunn (3-2, 3.38) makes the start against righty Johan Oviedo (1-0, 4.98). First pitch is at 2:10, gates open at 12:00 with a free pregame kids clinic starting at 12:20 and kids get to run the bases after the game as well. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.