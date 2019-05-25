Sod Poodles Win Fourth Straight Saturday with Late Comeback over RockHounds

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles won their fourth straight game with their late 7-6 comeback win over the Midland RockHounds Saturday night in front of 6,253 fans at HODGETOWN, marking a franchise high in consecutive wins.

Owen Miller, who was the hero Thursday night in Amarillo's 5-4 walk-off win, highlighted the night offensively with his two-RBI night with his second home run in as many nights.

Right-handed starter T.J. Weir was handed a no-decision after his four and one-third inning outing where he allowed six runs in the fifth inning after spanning four scoreless. Dauris Valdez tossed one and two-thirds innings of scoreless ball behind him while Michel Baez collected his first win of the season after his two scoreless, two-hit frames with four strikeouts.

Midland broke a scoreless game in the top of the fifth. After Amarillo starting pitcher Weir was able to strand four RockHounds runners through his first four frames on five hits, the visitors found an opportunity when they loaded the bases on Edwin Diaz's leadoff single and consecutive walks by Anthony Miller and Chase Calabuig.

With no outs, Mikey White doubled to plate Midland's first two runs while Jonah Heim singled to right field to make it a quick 4-0 game. Two more singles in the half by Collin Theroux and Edwin Diaz would produce the fifth and sixth runs for the RockHounds to make it a 6-0 contest.

RockHounds' starting pitcher Brian Howard took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but the third time around in the lineup for the Soddies was the charm.

Rodrigo Orozco and Ivan Castillo both started the inning off with consecutive doubles on their first pitches while Edward Olivares hit an RBI single on his first pitch to make it a 6-2 contest. Then, Miller batted his first pitch high and deep and over the left-center field wall to move within two runs of Midland, marking his fifth home run of the season.

Luis Torrens restarted the frame with a walk and after a pitching change - Trey McNutt for Howard - Hudson Potts and Brad Zunica both singled to load the bases. Catcher Webster Rivas knocked a deep sacrifice fly ball to centerfield to cap off the scoring and made it a 6-5 contest.

In the seventh, the Sod Poodles tied Midland at 6-6 after a sacrifice fly ball by Rivas plated Olivares, who singled with one out.

One inning later, in the bottom of the eighth, Buddy Reed collected his first hit of the night in big fashion, a two-out single, and advanced on a wide throw-in from the left fielder Chase Calabuig. Leadoff batter Orozco followed with his second hit of the game, a single up the middle to plate the go-ahead run for Amarillo and make it a 7-6 late advantage.

Midland threatened in the top of the ninth after Dairon Blanco singled and advanced to second on a groundout to represent the tying run. But another groundout and strikeout delivered by Amarillo righty Kyle Lloyd finalized the victory and his second save of 2019.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles and Midland RockHounds will complete their four-game series tomorrow afternoon at HODGETOWN in downtown Amarillo with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. as right-handed pitcher T.J. Weir will take the mound from the Sod Poodles and will face off against the RockHounds righty Brian Howard.

NOTES:

Bring The Brooms: The Amarillo Sod Poodles will look to sweep the Midland RockHounds Sunday afternoon after winning the first three games of the four-game set. The sweep would be the first in team history.

Oil-Pan Cup: With a game, three victory Saturday, the Sod Poodles improve to 6-6 during the season series against the Midland RockHounds over their first 12 games of 2019. The game three victory secured a series win for the Sod Poodles and is the second series win in a row for the Soddies over the RockHounds. Amarillo and Midland will play each other 15 more times following this series.

Four Straight: After their 7-6 victory over the Midland RockHounds Saturday night the Sod Poodles have now won four straight times marking their longest win streak in franchise history.

Streaking: Ivan Castillo extending his current hit streak to ten games Saturday night when he went 1-for-4 with a double, RBI, and a run. During his hit streak, he is batting 15-for-42 (.357), with nine RBI, eight runs, and a home run.

Snapped: Webster Rivas had his eight-game hit streak snapped Saturday night as he went 0-for-3 with an RBI. During his hit streak, Rivas went 9-for-31 (.290) with a double, home run, five runs, and nine RBI.

Still Can't Run On Him: Catcher Luis Torrens has thrown out 15 baserunners in 28 attempts this season after cutting down one baserunner in Saturday night's game. Torrens's caught stealing percentage is .535 which ranks first on the Amarillo squad.

Ca(STILL)o RAKIN': Infielder Ivan Castillo has been terrific since being added to Amarillo's roster on May 3. In 19 games, Castillo has not batted below .300, currently holding a .338 average (27-for-80) with 11 runs, four doubles, two home runs, and 11 RBI. He has gone hitless in only two games.

No, No-No: Midland starting pitcher Brian Howard went five innings Saturday night before allowing a hit. Sod Poodles outfielder Rodrigo Orozco would break up the no-hit bid in the sixth inning with a leadoff double. Amarillo finished the inning with five runs on six hits.

That's Wild: Brad Zunica is batting .400 (16-for-40) against the Midland RockHounds in 11 games this season. Zunica has also recorded nine runs, four doubles, five home runs, 11 RBI, and five walks. Against the rest of the Texas League the Soddies first baseman is batting .186 (19-for-102) in 30 games with four doubles, five home runs 13 RBI, and 15 walks.

Fathers Franchise Record: The San Diego Padres hit a franchise record seven home runs Saturday afternoon in Toronto as they defeated the Blue Jays 19-4. The Padres had home runs from Wil Myers (2), Hunter Renfroe (2), Austin Hedges, Ian Kinsler, and Eric Hosmer.

Strong Arms of the League: The Amarillo Sod Poodles pitching staff leads all of the Texas League with 487 strikeouts. Behind the Sod Poodles is Corpus Christi Hooks arms with 463.

Swipers Swipin': The Sod Poodles are 30-for-33 in stolen bases in the month of May.

WALK-OFF: The Sod Poodles walked off for the second time in as many nights against the Midland RockHounds Friday. This was the third walk off of the season with all three coming at HODGETOWN. The first walk-off win as a franchise came on May 3 against Springfield when Hudson Potts delivered an 11th-inning two-run home run to complete the 6-5 comeback win. On Thursday, Owen Miller delivered a one-out single to complete the 5-4 comeback over Midland. Friday Brad Zunica crushed a two-run home run to give the Sod Poodles the 10-8 victory.

What A Night: Sod Poodles first baseman Brad Zunica hit a two-run walk-off home run Friday to propel Amarillo to their third straight victory. The Sod Poodles first baseman also collected his seventh and eighth doubles of the season Friday evening while totaling two RBI on his 3-for-4 night. It marked his third three-hit game and fourth two-RBI game of 2019.

Home Robbery: Buddy Reed stole home in the eighth inning of Friday night's contest between the Sod Poodles and RockHounds. The steal was part of a double steal as Rodrigo Orozco stole second base and Reed stole home. The stolen base was the outfielders seventh of the season.

Double-Double: In Brad Zunica's last three games he has belted five doubles and his batting .636 (7-for-11). After his two doubles Friday night he ranks fifth on the Sod Poodles squad with eight doubles on the season.

Newcomer: In his first career Double-A start, Nick Margevicius tossed two innings while allowing one run on one hit while striking out one Midland batter. Margevicius started the season with the San Diego Padres where he won two games with the big club.

Series Preview: The Sod Poodles wrap up their seven-game homestand at HODGETOWN Sunday afternoon as they play host to the Midland RockHounds in game four of the four-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with gates set to open at 12:00 p.m.

