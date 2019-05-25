Frisco Wins Wild Contest in Extras, 10-9

CORPUS CHRISTI - Frisco's Tony Sanchez drilled the game-winning double in the 10th inning to serve the Hooks a 10-9 loss in a wild affair Saturday night at Whataburger Field.

In a game the Hooks never led, they were able to muster rallies on three separate occasions but couldn't achieve the fairytale fourth comeback.

Trailing 9-7 in the bottom of the ninth, the Hooks - playing their final game as the Blue Ghosts in 2019 - got back-to-back RBI singles from Abraham Toro and Seth Beer to tie the game at nine and send it to extras.

Sanchez started the 10th against southpaw Jonathan Bermudez and drove a fly ball off the glove of Granden Goetzman in right field, allowing the placed runner Josh Altmann to score the winning run.

The Riders got on the board first on a Josh Altmann solo homer (3) to start the third against righty J.B. Bukauskas. In the fourth, the first four batters reached against Bukauskas to account for two more runs and a 3-1 lead.

Seth Beer made it 3-2 with an RBI double in the fourth, but Frisco quickly made it 5-2 with a pair in the fifth.

Toro, hitting a scalding .410 through 22 games in May, leveled the game with a three-run blast off starter Jonathan Hernandez to make it 5-5.

Miguel Figueroa walked Eliezer Alvarez with one out to start in the seventh. Figueroa was replaced by Carlos Sanabria, who walked Juremi Profar and gave up the tie-breaking bomb to Lopes to make it 8-5.

Goetzman drew it closer with a 441-foot shot (10) in the eighth to make it 8-7. Frisco added one more in the ninth for the 9-7 lead before Toro and Beer took it to extras.

Emmanuel Clase (W, 1-2) got the win despite allowing three hits and the tying runs in the ninth. James Jones (S, 1) shut the Blue Ghosts down in the 10th.

Bukauskas allowed five earned runs on six hits and four free passes over 4.2 innings.

Toro went 3-for-5 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored in the loss. He extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He's batting .559 (19-for-34) over his last nine games.

Lopes reached base four times, going 2-for-2 with a homer, four RBIs and two walks.

Corpus aims to get a series draw Sunday at 6:15 p.m. with righty Cristian Javier (0-1, 6.00) on the hill against Frisco's Tyler Phillips (0-1, 3.97).

