Lopes Plays Pivotal Role in 10-9, 10-Inning Win

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Christian Lopes was 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and two walks Saturday, as the Riders held on to defeat Corpus Christi 10-9 in 10 innings.

SYNOPSIS

* Tony Sanchez put the Riders ahead for good in the 10th with an RBI double.

* Lopes broke a 5-5 tie with a monstrous three-run homer in the eighth. He also produced a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

* The Riders scored in six of their 10 trips to the plate Saturday.

* James Jones tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his first-career save.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Christian Lopes: 2-for-2, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 2 R

* Josh Altmann: 2-for-5, HR, RBI

* Andretty Cordero: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, BB

NEWS AND NOTES

* Eliezer Alvarez walked four times Saturday, tying the franchise's single-game record.

* The Riders improved to 10-4 in one-run games and 5-2 in extra innings.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Corpus Christi, Sunday, 6:15 pm

RHP Tyler Phillips (0-1, 3.97) vs. RHP Cristian Javier (0-1, 6.00)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

