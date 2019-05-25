Lopes Plays Pivotal Role in 10-9, 10-Inning Win
May 25, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Christian Lopes was 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and two walks Saturday, as the Riders held on to defeat Corpus Christi 10-9 in 10 innings.
SYNOPSIS
* Tony Sanchez put the Riders ahead for good in the 10th with an RBI double.
* Lopes broke a 5-5 tie with a monstrous three-run homer in the eighth. He also produced a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
* The Riders scored in six of their 10 trips to the plate Saturday.
* James Jones tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his first-career save.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Christian Lopes: 2-for-2, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 2 R
* Josh Altmann: 2-for-5, HR, RBI
* Andretty Cordero: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, BB
NEWS AND NOTES
* Eliezer Alvarez walked four times Saturday, tying the franchise's single-game record.
* The Riders improved to 10-4 in one-run games and 5-2 in extra innings.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Corpus Christi, Sunday, 6:15 pm
RHP Tyler Phillips (0-1, 3.97) vs. RHP Cristian Javier (0-1, 6.00)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
Images from this story
|
Christian Lopes at bat for the Frisco RoughRiders
