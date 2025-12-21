Capital City Go-Go vs. Oklahoma City Blue - Game Highlights
Published on December 20, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go YouTube Video
Check out the Capital City Go-Go Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 20, 2025
- Hustle Conclude Winter Showcase with Loss to Bulls - Memphis Hustle
- Windy City Starts Regular Season With Win Over Memphis - Windy City Bulls
- Iowa Wolves Beat Birmingham Squadron 117-101 in First Game of Winter Showcase - Iowa Wolves
- Windy City Starts Regular Season with Win over Memphis - Windy City Bulls
- Squadron Fall Short in Winter Showcase Opener - Birmingham Squadron
- Hustle Lose 118-107 to Charge at Winter Showcase - Memphis Hustle
- Charge Sweep Showcase - Cleveland Charge
- Vipers Start Regular Season with Victory over Westchester - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Dainja Leads Skyforce in 130-106 Loss to Lakers - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Capital City Go-Go Stories
- Go-Go Launch "Season of Thanks" - New Community Ticket Offers Announced Ahead of November 30 Game
- Go-Go Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
- Go-Go Announce 2025-26 Coaching Staff
- Go-Go Acquire First and Second Round Picks in 2026 NBA G League Draft
- Washington Claims JT Thor off Waivers