Can a Kid from ALASKA Become Mexico's Next Star?! Obed Vargas Journey

June 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

What are the chances of a kid from Anchorage, Alaska becoming one of Major League Soccer's most promising talents?

For Obed Vargas, those unlikely odds were just the beginning of an extraordinary journey.

Discover the remarkable rise of Seattle Sounders' dynamic midfielder and Mexican National Team's young talent. From playing on frozen fields in America's Last Frontier to lighting up MLS stadiums and representing El Tri on the international stage, Vargas has defied every expectation.

This isn't just another soccer story - it's a testament to perseverance, cultural identity, and the beautiful unpredictability of the beautiful game. From the midnight sun of Alaska to the roar of Lumen Field, Obed Vargas proves that greatness can emerge from the most unexpected places.

