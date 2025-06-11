Can a Kid from ALASKA Become Mexico's Next Star?! Obed Vargas Journey
June 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video
What are the chances of a kid from Anchorage, Alaska becoming one of Major League Soccer's most promising talents?
For Obed Vargas, those unlikely odds were just the beginning of an extraordinary journey.
Discover the remarkable rise of Seattle Sounders' dynamic midfielder and Mexican National Team's young talent. From playing on frozen fields in America's Last Frontier to lighting up MLS stadiums and representing El Tri on the international stage, Vargas has defied every expectation.
This isn't just another soccer story - it's a testament to perseverance, cultural identity, and the beautiful unpredictability of the beautiful game. From the midnight sun of Alaska to the roar of Lumen Field, Obed Vargas proves that greatness can emerge from the most unexpected places.
BREAKAWAY is an MLS feature series that tells the stories of the person behind the player, and the roads they have traveled to get where they are -- and ultimately become who they are.
