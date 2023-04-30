Caminero and Sasaki Collect Four Hits, Hot Rods Split Doubleheader

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-10) split a doubleheader with the Asheville Tourists (8-11), dropping game one, 11-10, in extras and rebounding in game two, winning 4-3, on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

In game one, the Tourists began the scoring in the first inning against Bowling Green starter Patrick Wicklander. Logan Cerny singled, stole second, and moved up to third on a ground ball. He scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Zach Dezenzo to put the Tourists up 1-0.

The Hot Rods took the lead in the bottom of the first against Asheville starter Edison Batista. Shane Sasaki and Junior Caminero were hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Both runners scored on a three-run homer by Willy Vasquez to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

Miguel Palma led off top of the third with a single and moved up to second on a fielding error by Shane Sasaki. He moved up to third and scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Heading into the bottom of the second, rain moved into the area, forcing the game to be suspended into Sunday. The game resumed at 12:05 PM CT on Sunday with the Hot Rods at the plate.

After a scoreless bottom of the second, Sasaki led off the bottom of the third with a double and Carson Williams singled to put runners on first and third. Caminero plated both runners on a three-run homer that increased the Hot Rods lead to 6-2.

Asheville answered back with a run in the third off Bowling Green reliever Roel Garcia, but the Hot Rods scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Caminero singled and Bob Seymour homered to make it an 8-3 ballgame.

Dezenzo led off the top of the sixth with a single and scored on an RBI double by Ryan Wrobleski to make it 8-4. Collin Price singled to left, plating Wroblseki to put the score at 8-5. The Hot Rods made it 9-5 in the bottom of the sixth against Tourists reliever Diosmerky Taveras. Sasaki led off with a single and later scored on an RBI groundout from Bob Seymour.

Asheville came back to score four runs in the top of the seventh to force extra innings, and took an 11-9 lead in the top of the ninth on a two RBI triple by Wrobleski. Bowling Green couldn't score in the bottom of the ninth, falling to Asheville, 11-9.

Ronny Garcia (1-0) earned the win, allowing a run and a hit while striking out one and walking one in 2.0 frames. Nelson Alvarez (1-1) picked up the loss, tossing 2.0 innings and letting up two runs on a hit, two strikeouts, and two walks.

In game two, Bowling Green scored first in the bottom of the second off Asheville starter Brayan De Paula. Nick Schnell singled and moved up to second on a wild pitch. After moving up to third on a single from Tanner Murray, Schnell scored on a wild pitch to put the Hot Rods up 1-0. In the bottom of the third, Sasaki walked and Caminero doubled to put runners on second and third. Both runners scored on a double from Murray to increase the lead to 3-0.

Asheville scored a run off Bowling Green starter J.J. Goss in the top of the fourth, but Bowling Green answered back against Asheville reliever Carlos Calderon. Nate Soria was hit by a pitch and moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt from Gionti Turner. Sasaki singled to left to plate Soria and make it 4-1.

Jacob Melton hit a two-run homer off Bowling Green reliever Sandy Gaston in the top of the sixth, but Nate Dahle shut down the Asheville offense in the bottom of the seventh to carry the Hot Rods to a 4-3 win.

Sean Harney (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning while picking up the win. De Paula (0-3) allowed three runs on five hits, three walks, and five strikeouts in the loss. Dahle (1) picked up the save while striking out one in a scoreless frame.

