Blue Rocks Hold Early Lead Behind Saenz Strong Start

April 30, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Wilmington Blue Rocks jumped out to an early lead during the front half of Saturday's double-header and never looked back, defeating the IronBirds 4-2.

The Rocks worked quickly by scoring three runs in the first inning off of two hits, three walks, and a sacrifice fly. James Wood drilled a double to right field that drove in Jacob Young and would score on one of the three walks issued.

IronBirds starter Trace Bright was unable to escape the first inning and finished with three earned runs and three walks.

On the other hand, Blue Rocks starter Dustin Saenz kept the Aberdeen hitters off balanced throughout his outing. He allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out six in his five innings of work.

Saenz's only earned run came in the fith inning after a line drive was ricocheted off the pitcher into shallow left field. Jackson Holliday was able to score from first base.

Saenz recovered with a clean fifth inning.

Jacob Young would provide an insurance run in the bottom half of the fifth by crushing a solo homerun to the bullpen in left field. He pushed the lead to 4-1.

The IronBirds would threaten again in the top of the sixth inning by loading the bases. Fortunately, only one run would score in the inning as reliever Tyler Schoff would come in to retire the side.

Schoff would continue his outing with a spotless seventh inning, earning himself the five out save. The Blue Rocks even the series against the IronBirds two wins a piece following the 4-2 victory.

The second half of the double header is to be played later tonight.

