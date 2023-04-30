Blue Rocks Come Back To Sweep Double-Header

April 30, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Wilmington Blue Rocks (10-9) fell into an early hole in the second game of Saturday's double-header but would come back to win 3-2 to take a one game series lead against the Aberdeen IronBirds (7-12).

A quick 1-2-3 inning for starter Kyle Luckham got things going for the Rocks but he would get into trouble in the second, surrendering an RBI single off the bat of Luis Valdez to go down 1-0.

In the third, Luckham would get into more trouble, surrendering an RBI double off the bat of Dylan Beavers to put the IronBirds up 2-0.

Luckham would go 4.0 innings, surrendering two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out eight.

In the fifth, the Rocks would start their comeback. A leadoff double from shortstop Jordy Barley would spark a three-run inning. An RBI single from right fielder Jacob Young would bring in Barley to make it a 2-1 game.

Young would then steal second and two pitches later, designated hitter James Wood put the Rocks ahead for good with a go-ahead two-run home run that cleared the right centerfield wall to give the Rocks a 3-2 lead.

Reliever Lucas Knowles would strike out the side in the top half of the sixth and Jack Sinclair would come in to shut things down in the seventh to complete the comeback.

The teams will meet again tomorrow for a Sunday matinee series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 as the Rocks look to win their second series in a row.

