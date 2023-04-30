Cyclones, BlueClaws Washed Away Once More on Sunday
April 30, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
LAKEWOOD, N.J. - The Brooklyn Cyclones' scheduled doubleheader on Sunday afternoon against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark has been postponed due to rain.
One of the two contests will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, in Lakewood. The other game will be rescheduled for another date to be determined.
The Cyclones are set to return to action against the Aberdeen Ironbirds, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday evening at Maimonides Park on Coney Island. RHP Tyler Stuart (0-0, 1.98 ERA) is expected to toe the slab for Brooklyn, while Aberdeen has yet to announce a probable starter. The first pitch for the series opener is slated for 7 p.m.
