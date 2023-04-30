HVR Game Notes - April 30, 2023

April 30, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (13-7) at Greenville Drive (7-12)

RHP Drew Thorpe (0-0, 3.52 ERA) vs. RHP Grant Gambrell (0-1, 5.93 ERA)

| Game 21 | Road Game 12 | Fluor Field at the West End | Greenville, SC | April 30, 2023 | First Pitch 3:05 p.m. |

OLD RIVALARY, RENEWED: The Hudson Valley Renegades wrap up their third-ever series against the Greenville Drive on Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field. In 2022, the Renegades won five of the eight meetings against the Drive. One game was also memorably canceled at Heritage Financial Park owing to a problem with second base being poorly made.

LAST TIME OUT: Greenville erupted for 17 runs last night to defeat Hudson Valley 17-4 on Saturday night. Alexander Vargas finished the night with three hits, Caleb Durbin tallied a pair as well while Spencer Jones hit two opposite field home runs over the Greenville Monster in left field to account for three of the four runs driven in. Greenville opened the game up early with a three run second and five run third to put the game out of reach quickly. It's the most runs allowed by the 'Gades pitching staff all season.

HIT THE ROAD JACK: With a win on Sunday against the Greenville Drive, the Renegades will secure back-to-back series win as a part of their 12-game road trip through the South. Last season, the 'Gades won back-to-back road series twice. They defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds and Greensboro Grasshoppers in June before completing a sweep of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and a series victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones in August.

MAN ON FIRE: Over the past five games, Aaron Palensky is 12-for-21 and slashing .571/.625/1.333 with a double, five home runs, 12 RBIs and four stolen bases. He is currently tied for first in HR (6), tied for second in TB (39), third in RBI (19), and tied for fourth in XBH (9).

DOUBLE TRIPLE: With two triples on Tuesday at Greenville, Spencer Jones tied the Renegades franchise record for most triples in a game. The last time it was accomplished was Aug. 6, 2018 by Ford Proctor against Brooklyn.

RECORD SETTERS: In their last six games, the Renegades have tied or broken five single-game franchise records. The marks for most team strikeouts (pitching) in a 9-inning game (19), and individual marks for walks (Ben Rice, 4),triples (Spencer Jones, 2), and RBIs (Aaron Palensky, 7) have all been matched. Dubiously, Juan Carela's 12 hits allowed at Greenville on Saturday are also a club record.

WINNER WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER: In Sunday's win vs Rome, Harold Cortijo struck out four in 2.1 scoreless frames. The right-handed pitcher has yet to allow a run in five appearances across 8.2 innings. He's also walked just three batters and struck out 13. His four wins are second-most in all of MiLB behind Cody Bradford (Round Rock, AAA - TEX), who has five.

ALL ABOUT THE RUN DIFFERENTIAL: With a +43 run differential in 20 games, the Renegades are tied for the second best run differential among all minor league teams in Double-A or below (Triple-A began a week early in 2023). Lake Elsinore (SD, A) sport a +60 differential and are the lone team in front of the 'Gades. The Everett AquaSox (SEA, A+) also own a +43 run differential and are tied with Hudson Valley. The Renegades have been outscored 26-5 in their last two games.

GÓMEZ GOING STREAKING: After going hitless in game two on Friday, Antonio Gómez's hit streak was snapped at 10 games. It was the first hitting streak of 10-or-more games by a Renegade since Josh Breaux hit in 11 straight games from July 3-16, 2021.

WALK THAT WAY: After working a walk in six straight games, Ben Rice was held without one in the Renegades double header on Friday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Rice worked four walks in each contest, tying a Renegades team record for most walks in a game, with eight others. Eight walks in a two-game span set a new club record. Rice owns an outstanding 26.5% walk rate this season, which is eighth among all minor leaguers with enough PA to qualify. His 18 walks are tied for the fourth most in High-A.

BENNY AND THE JETS: Ben Rice is off to stellar start at the plate this season. The Dartmouth grad currently ranks first in OBP (.559), tied for first in HBP (5), second in BB (18) and OPS (1.082), fifth in AVG (.341), and tied for sixth in R (15) in the South Atlantic League. His (.559) on-base percentage is second among all qualified players in MiLB this season, only trailing Phillip Evans (Reno, AAA).

GAS STATION: Through 20 games this season the Renegades pitching staff has registered 235 strikeouts, the most in the SAL, all High-A teams, and third-most among all non-Triple-A teams in the minor leagues. On Sunday vs Rome, the 'Gades struck out 19 batters, tying a franchise record. Hudson Valley previously struck out 19 batters against Jersey Shore last September.

MR. STEAL YOUR BASE: After going 12-for-12 on stolen base attempts in the first two games of the Greenville series, the Renegades are now 52-for-57 in stolen base attempts this season. They rank first in the South Atlantic League and in all of High-A in steals. The Renegades only trail the Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE, A) for the most stolen bases in all of MiLB, who have 55 through 20 games. Caleb Durbin leads the team with 14 steals so far, the most in the South Atlantic League.

CRAZY EIGHTS: Since 2005, a Renegades pitcher has allowed 8 ER in a game eight times. Amazingly two of those instances have been in the last two games at Greenville, when Tyrone Yulie and Juan Carela each allowed 8 ER.

