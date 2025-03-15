Calgary Roughnecks Downed by Buffalo Bandits
March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks fell to the Buffalo Bandits Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, ending the home-and-home series at 1-1.
Calgary was first on the board with a Dane Dobbie powerplay goal, before Buffalo tied things up minutes later. Dobbie notched a second powerplay goal to retake the lead, with Haiden Dickson making it 3-1. The Bandits strung together five straight goals through the second quarter to take a 6-3 lead heading into halftime.
It was goal-for-goal in the third quarter, with Jesse King and Haiden Dickson finding the back of the net for Calgary. Buffalo also added two to their tally to maintain a three-goal lead into the final frame. Tanner Cook was the only Roughneck to score in the fourth, while the Bandits added three to finish the game 11-6.
Justin Inacio went 15-21 at the faceoff dot tonight and scooped seven loose balls. Defenceman Brayden Laity recorded two blocked shots in his first outing as a Roughneck. Nick Rose made 40 stops this evening, with the Bandits outshooting the Roughnecks 51-50.
Calgary are home on WestJet Field again next Saturday, March 22nd for Girls in the Game night. Faceoff against the San Diego Seals is set for 7pm mst, with tickets available at www.CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets.
