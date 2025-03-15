Kyle Jackson Is a Perfect Fit for the FireWolves

ALBANY, NY - On March 1, left-handed forward Kyle Jackson was traded from the San Diego Seals to the Albany FireWolves. Just one week later, he netted a hat-trick for Albany in the win over the Wings.

The former seventh overall pick in the 2016 NLL draft has played in 104 career games and through his seven seasons, Jackson has amassed 334 points scoring 143 goals and dishing out 191 assists.

Once Jackson stepped into the FireWolves locker room for the first time, he knew that this was team with a special bond.

"I don't know the last time when I entered a locker room and I've felt this much excitement," said Jackson. "It's just been nice to insert myself into a locker room with some guys who are eager to be the best that they can be and I'm just excited to be a part of that honestly."

Being back on the east coast, Jackson now has an opportunity to play in front of his family more frequently. An opportunity he has been waiting for since becoming a professional lacrosse player.

"I'm thrilled that I'm in Albany," said Jackson. "It's about an hour-and-half from the doorstep to the arena and I'm ready for my kids to hop over and check out a game on a Friday or Saturday night if they want to."

In Jackson's first game playing with Albany on March 8 against Philadelphia, he was most focused on being able to be a great teammate for a locker room that had just brought him in regardless of his personal statistics.

"I was just happy to enter the lineup and be a part of a great group who swings the ball really well," said Jackson. "I was fortunate we got the win and fortunately we played well. I've had some ups and downs, but I think I'm far from being done in this league. I think I have a lot to give the game and my hope was to be able to prove that in my first game and only build it up from there."

Jackson hopes to build a future in Albany. He believes it can be one of the biggest backyards for professional lacrosse that has not been seen before.

"I want to make this the Mecca of lacrosse," said Jackson. "I'm excited to see how we can make that happen. Anyone that has been to a game knows that the crowd is awesome and knows its a great atmosphere, the fans are passionate, and the players are exceptionally great. I want to make this a place where everyone wants to come here and play and be a part of."

