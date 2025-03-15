Game Prep: Black Bears vs. Knighthawks

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears return to the floor for a Saturday matinee when they take on the Rochester Knighthawks today at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Today's game will be the first of two meetings between the Black Bears and Knighthawks, as the two teams will meet again on the road on April 5.

Coming into today, the Black Bears are in the hunt to get back in the win column following a 15-9 loss to the Georgia Swarm on February 28. Jeff Teat had a seven-point outing coming in the form of four goals and three assists, while Connor Kearnan had one goal and five assists for six points. A full breakdown of the game can be found HERE.

The Knighthawks come into today's game following a dominant 21-13 victory over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs last Friday. A strong Rochester offence will be facing off against the Black Bears' powerful defence. Prior to the game, here's how the Black Bears and Knighthawks match up:

Jeff Teat (26) - GOALS - Ryan Smith (36)

Jeff Teat (34) - ASSISTS - Ryan Lanchbury (66)

Jeff Teat (60) - POINTS - Connor Fields (95)

Brent Noseworthy (70) - LOOSE BALLS - Connor Fields (125)

Zach Higgins (434) - SAVES - Riley Hutchcraft (388)

