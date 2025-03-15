Williams Scores Game Winner to Beat Georgia Swarm 11-10 in Front of Largest Crowd in Albany FireWolves History

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - With one minute left in the fourth quarter, Dyson Williams scored the game winning goal to lift the Albany FireWolves (5-9) over the Georgia Swarm (7-6) by a score of 11-10 in front of the largest crowd in FireWolves history at MVP Arena on Marvel Super Hero Night.

It was Doug Jamieson who was also clutch in the final minutes with a save that sealed the win as he made 44 saves on 54 shots of goal. Joe Nardella won 17 of 23 faceoffs and scooped up 10 loose balls in another great performance at the faceoff circle.

Scoring for the FireWolves was led by Ethan Walker who scored 1 goal and dished out 5 assists for 6 points on the night. Scoring was rounded out by Tye Kurtz with 4 points (2g, 2a), Alex Simmons with 4 points (1g, 3a), with 4 points (1g, 3a), Dyson Williams with 3 points (2g, 1a), Sam Firth with 2 goals, Patrick Kaschalk with 2 points (1g, 1a), and Nick Chaykowksy (1g, 1a).

Dressed in Wolverine inspired uniforms for Marvel Super Hero Night, the FireWolves drew their largest crowd since the team relocated to Albany in 2021 as they honored many local real life super heroes in the military and first responders through their Tickets For Heroes campaign.

The game began with Georgia striking first to take a 1-0 lead, but Albany would quickly respond with goals from Simmons and then Walker to take a 2-1 advantage. The Swarm would tie the game at 2-2 and the FireWolves would answer again with a breakaway goal by Chaykowsky and slick twister by Firth for them to retake the lead at 4-2 to end the first quarter.

The second quarter was action packed and gave the Albany crowd a show. In the first minute, Kurtz buried on a cut to the net and Georgia quickly answered in transition to bring the score to 5-3. It continued to be back and forth with Williams scoring on a dunk, the Swarm scoring in transition again, and Kaschalk firing a shot in to bring the score to 7-4. Next, Georgia scored two goals in a row to tighten the score at 7-6, but the FireWolves responded with a two-goal run of their own to extend their lead to 9-6. Off a timeout the Swarm would add one more goal to make it 9-7 at halftime.

In the second half, there was a rare scoreless quarter in the third quarter with both teams' goalies and defenses locking it down to prevent any opportunities. The FireWolves penalty kill unit was spectacular as they blanked the Swarm power play unit that went 0-6 on extra man opportunities. Players like Will Johansen were instrumental with big loose balls and blocked shots to prevent any power play goals. The FireWolves defense even killed off a 5 on 3 situation as they worked very well as a unit. Jamieson was in the zone as he made huge saves to help with that great defensive stand.

The final quarter was a dramatic finish for the great crowd at MVP Arena. Jackson got the scoring going again to give Albany a 10-7 lead with 13 minutes to go. Georgia would not go quietly as they scored three straight goals to tie the game at 10-10. With just over a minute left in the game, the FireWolves got a power play opportunity and unlike games early in the season they made sure to finish the job in regulation. After great movement and picks, Williams ripped home the game winning shot and sent the FireWolves crowd into a frenzy as he gave them the 11-10 lead. However, Georgia would have one last shot to tie it with under 30 seconds to go and it was none other than Doug Jamieson who stepped up to make a save on a wraparound attempt and seal the 11-10 win for Albany.

Next up the FireWolves welcome the Buffalo Bandits to MVP Arena on Saturday, March 22 at 7 pm for an NLL Finals rematch and crucial game for Albany to keep their playoff chances alive.

Get tickets now for Celebrate 518 night on March 22 at MVP Arena at 7 pm! The first 1,500 fans will receive a Doug Jamieson bobblehead!

Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

