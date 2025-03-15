Player Transactions

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Dane Dobbie on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Austin Ducommun on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Toron Eccleston and Seth Van Schepen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Richie Connell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kason Tarbell on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

