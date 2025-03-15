Christian Del Bianco Backstops Warriors to 13-8 Win Over Rock on St. Paddy's Night

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors' Adam Charalambides congratulates Ryan Dilks

The Vancouver Warriors held the Toronto Rock scoreless for 16 minutes between the first and second quarters, taking a six-goal lead going into halftime and they didn't look back.

In his Warriors debut after being acquired this past week, Christian Del Bianco got the win in net, turning aside 49 of 57 shots he faced.

Keegan Bal led the way with nine points (4G, 5A), Adam Charalambides chipped in six points (3G, 3A), Riley Loewen tallied four points (1G, 3A), and Kevin Crowley potted a goal and two assists. In his season debut with the Warriors, forward Dylan McIntosh netted two goals - his first two of the season - and an assist, while captain Brett Mydske scored his first goal of the season. Defenceman Owen Grant scored his 12th goal of the season.

Vancouver improves to 6-7 on the season.

The Warriors are back at Rogers Arena next week for a tilt against the Georgia Swarm on Saturday, March 22nd. Game time at Rogers Arena will be at 7:00 p.m. PT.

